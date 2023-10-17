Newport Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, a Veteran-led dental care provider on Aquidneck Island, today announced today that they will host their 2nd annual Veterans Day Free Dental Clinic on November 10.

On this day, Newport Family and Cosmetic Dentistry say that they will be offering complimentary dental services to veterans as a token of our gratitude for their service and sacrifice.

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Location: 136 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840

“Our team of experienced and compassionate dental professionals is committed to giving back to the community and supporting those who have selflessly served our nation. As we did last year, when we were able to help 25 patients, we aim to make this year’s event even more impactful,” Newport Family and Cosmetic Dentistry says in a press release.

The services provided at our Veterans Day Free Dental Clinic include:

Comprehensive dental cleanings

Thorough dental examinations

X-rays for accurate diagnosis

Fillings to restore and preserve oral health

Extractions when necessary

All veterans are welcome to participate in this event, regardless of their age or branch of service. To receive these complimentary services, veterans are encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance. Newport Family and Cosmetic Dentistry kindly requests that veterans bring their military identification or proof of service.

“At Newport Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, we understand that oral health is an essential aspect of overall well-being. Unfortunately, many veterans may not have easy access to dental care. Through this initiative, we hope to bridge that gap, enabling veterans to maintain good oral health and improve their quality of life,” says Newport Family and Cosmetic Dentistry.

Dr. Nate Tilman, Newport Family and Cosmetic Dentistry’s lead dentist, expressed his excitement about the event saying, “We’re honored to provide free dental care to our veterans as a small token of appreciation for the incredible sacrifices they’ve made for our country. It’s our way of saying thank you and giving back to those who have given us so much.”

The Veterans Day Free Dental Clinic at Newport Family and Cosmetic Dentistry promises to be a heartwarming event, bringing the community together to honor and support our veterans. “We invite all local veterans to take advantage of this opportunity and receive the dental care they deserve,” Newport Family and Cosmetic Dentistry says.

For further information, to schedule an appointment, or for any inquiries about the event, contact Newport Family and Cosmetic Dentistry at 401-846-3801 or visit their website.