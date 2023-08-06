Good Morning! Today is Sunday, August 6. Today’s newsletter is 941 words, approximately a 5-minute read.

🎵 A sold-out crowd for Day 2 of the 2023 Newport Jazz Festival was served some of the best music anywhere on the planet. From a Coltrane-inspired set from legend Charles Lloyd to the high-energy antics of jazz and folk festival veteran Jon Batiste, the day was filled was one great set after another.

Check out our day 2 photo gallery and recap – 2023 Newport Jazz Festival: Day 2 Photo Gallery

⚾ In an impressive display of skill and teamwork, the Newport Gulls emerged victorious over the Danbury Westerners with a resounding score of 16-6. The win secured their spot in the highly anticipated Fay Vincent Cup, where they will face off against the Bristol Blues tonight at Cardines Field to begin the best-of-three series. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 3 am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:45 am | Sunset: 7:57 pm | 14 hours and 12 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:23 pm | Low tide at 5:22 am & 6:13 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.6 days, 76% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

East Gerry Memorial Square: Catnip Junkies from 6:30 pm to 8 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

King Park: NIMFEST featuring Fave and Mechange Et Le Connard from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing: Dave Alves Band from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Motion Avenue from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The 40 from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Vineyards: Cold Wayne Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Post Newport Jazz Festival Jam Session from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm

The Deck: To be announced

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Sean Rivers from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

