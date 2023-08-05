Marie Zeigler, age 98, a long-time resident of Newport, RI passed away peacefully in New London, CT on July 24, 2023, surrounded by family. Prior to her passing, she was the matriarch of 5 generations.

Marie was predeceased by her former husband, Charlie Zeigler Sr; sons, Charlie Zeigler Jr., and Alphonso Zeigler. She is survived by her oldest son, Tom (Lacie) Zeigler; daughter, Annie Spencer; Grandchildren, Tyrone Spencer, Terell Spencer, Teneka Spencer, Antez Peer, Dwayne Alves, Calvin Zeigler, Lakiya Zeigler, Tatiana Zeigler, Jason Zeigler, Justin Zeigler, and Charlieze Zeigler. She also leaves behind 27 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

A decades long member of Mount Zion AME Church in Newport, Marie was always known as someone to count on by her friends, family, church, and community. To get to know Marie was to know strength, faith, and love. Our family is grateful to know that she is finally at peace.

We request all of Marie’s family, friends and loved ones to join us in celebrating her beautiful life on August 7, 2023, at 1:00 PM in the Community Baptist Church, 50 Dr Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport, RI. The service will be livestreamed at https://link.memorial/zeigler Burial will immediately follow in Newport Memorial Park, Middletown, RI. All who loved her are welcome. Marie Zeigler will be dearly missed and always remembered.