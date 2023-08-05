Thomas Henry Matthews, of Middletown, RI passed away on August 2, 2023, at the Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newport, RI.

Thomas was born and raised in Newport, RI to the late Lyle Edward and Hannah (Waldron) Matthews. He attended Newport Public Schools, graduating from Rogers High School in 1962. Thomas was blessed with a successful career in the printing field, which began at the Franklin Printing House in Newport, RI where he worked for 11 years. After which, he began working for the Naval Publications and Printing Service (NPPS) where he held several positions and retired in 2008 as the Director of the Northeast Defense Automated Printing Service at the Naval Submarine Base (NLON) in Groton, CT.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 45 years Donna (Hines) Matthews. Four children, his son Troy Araujo of Lake Jackson, TX, his daughter Regina Williford of Middletown, RI, his son Thomas Matthews, Jr. of Newport, RI, and his son Michael Matthews (wife Sandra) of Calgary, Canada. He has seven grandchildren, Thomas Wilson, Devin Wilson, Desiree Williford-Hunt, Kayla Soares, Kenny Matthews, Vanessa Matthews, and Liam Johnson, three great-grandchildren, Elijah and Zion Wilson and Jeremiah Williford-Soares.

Thomas is also survived by his sister, Fern W. Lima of Newport, RI, along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and loving friends. He is preceded in death by his brothers Lyle E. Matthews, Jr., Dwight F. Matthews, and his stepsisters Jean Matthews and Madelyn Humphries.

Thomas had many loves and interests. He was an avid bowler, participating in many tournaments, one of which was the Seniors Championship Tournament in Reno, NV. He also enjoyed playing golf with his friends and participating in golf tournaments which included driving to Florida every winter with his friend to play golf. Thomas and Donna enjoyed traveling yearly to Calgary to see their family and with their Family of Friends (FOP) group visiting Amsterdam, Paris, London, and Hawaii to name a few. He enjoyed playing cards, working on puzzles, and working in his yard. He had a love of cars and sports and enjoyed several Father’s Day trips to see the Red Sox with his daughter. He was a member of the Stone Mill Lodge where he served as Treasurer for many years. Last but not least, he enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours at 12:00 PM in the funeral home. Live stream of Thomas’ service can be viewed here: https://link.memorial/ThomasMatthews

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com