Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division are today reminding eligible voters of important deadlines for the special elections being held this fall.
There are special elections for Congressional District 1, State Senate District 1, Cranston City Council (Ward 6), and Foster Town Council this fall. The primary elections are scheduled for September 5, 2023, though there is no primary election for Cranston City Council.
The deadline for individuals to be registered to vote to participate in these primary elections is August 6, 2023. The deadline for voters to disaffiliate, if they wish to vote in a primary for a party other than the party with which they are currently affiliated, is also August 6, 2023.
Both processes can be completed online at vote.ri.gov or by visiting your local board of canvassers’ office. Below is a list of local voter registration form drop-off locations which will be open on Sunday, August 6.
More information about the Congressional District 1 Special Election can be found online here. More information about the three other special elections can be found online here.
To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, register to vote, or check your registration status, visit vote.ri.gov.
|City/Town
|Voter Registration Drop Off Location – Complete Address
|Hours
|Barrington
|Police Station – 100 Federal Rd. Barrington, RI 02806
|Until 4:00 p.m.
|Bristol
|Police Department – 395 Metacom Ave. Bristol, RI 02809
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Central Falls
|Police Department – 160 Illinois St. Central Falls, RI 02863
|Until 4:00 p.m.
|Cumberland
|Police Department – 1379 Diamond Hill Rd. Cumberland, RI 02864
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|East Providence
|City Hall Drop Box – 145 Taunton Ave. East Providence, RI 02914
|12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Foster
|Town Hall Drop Box – 181 Howard Hill Rd. Foster, RI 02825
|10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Jamestown
|Town Hall – 93 Narragansett Ave. Jamestown, RI 02835
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Lincoln
|Police Department – 100 Old River Rd. Lincoln, RI 02865
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Little Compton
|Public Safety Complex – 60 Simmons Rd. Little Compton, RI 02837
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Middletown
|Middletown Police Station – 123 Valley Rd, Middletown, RI 02842
|8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Newport
|City Hall (Municipal Drop Box on Bull Street) – 43 Broadway Newport, RI 02840
|Until 4:00 p.m.
|North Providence
|Public Safety Complex – 1835 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence RI
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|North Smithfield
|Police Station – 575 Smithfield Rd. North Smithfield, RI 02896
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Pawtucket
|Dagget Farm, Slater Park, 451 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02860
|10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|Portsmouth
|Town Hall – 2200 East Main Rd. Portsmouth, RI 02871
|8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Providence
|Public Safety Complex – 325 Washington St. Providence, RI 02903
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Smithfield
|Police Department – 215 Pleasant View Ave. Smithfield, RI 02917
|8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|Tiverton
|Police Department – 20 Industrial Way Tiverton, RI 02878
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Warren
|Police Station – 1 Joyce St. Warren, RI 02885
|8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|Woonsocket
|Police Station – 242 Clinton St. Woonsocket, RI 02895
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
