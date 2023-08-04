Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division are today reminding eligible voters of important deadlines for the special elections being held this fall.

There are special elections for Congressional District 1, State Senate District 1, Cranston City Council (Ward 6), and Foster Town Council this fall. The primary elections are scheduled for September 5, 2023, though there is no primary election for Cranston City Council.

The deadline for individuals to be registered to vote to participate in these primary elections is August 6, 2023. The deadline for voters to disaffiliate, if they wish to vote in a primary for a party other than the party with which they are currently affiliated, is also August 6, 2023.

Both processes can be completed online at vote.ri.gov or by visiting your local board of canvassers’ office. Below is a list of local voter registration form drop-off locations which will be open on Sunday, August 6.

More information about the Congressional District 1 Special Election can be found online here. More information about the three other special elections can be found online here.

To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, register to vote, or check your registration status, visit vote.ri.gov.

City/Town Voter Registration Drop Off Location – Complete Address Hours Barrington Police Station – 100 Federal Rd. Barrington, RI 02806 Until 4:00 p.m. Bristol Police Department – 395 Metacom Ave. Bristol, RI 02809 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Central Falls Police Department – 160 Illinois St. Central Falls, RI 02863 Until 4:00 p.m. Cumberland Police Department – 1379 Diamond Hill Rd. Cumberland, RI 02864 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. East Providence City Hall Drop Box – 145 Taunton Ave. East Providence, RI 02914 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Foster Town Hall Drop Box – 181 Howard Hill Rd. Foster, RI 02825 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Jamestown Town Hall – 93 Narragansett Ave. Jamestown, RI 02835 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Lincoln Police Department – 100 Old River Rd. Lincoln, RI 02865 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Little Compton Public Safety Complex – 60 Simmons Rd. Little Compton, RI 02837 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Middletown Middletown Police Station – 123 Valley Rd, Middletown, RI 02842 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Newport City Hall (Municipal Drop Box on Bull Street) – 43 Broadway Newport, RI 02840 Until 4:00 p.m. North Providence Public Safety Complex – 1835 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence RI 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. North Smithfield Police Station – 575 Smithfield Rd. North Smithfield, RI 02896 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Pawtucket Dagget Farm, Slater Park, 451 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02860 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Portsmouth Town Hall – 2200 East Main Rd. Portsmouth, RI 02871 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Providence Public Safety Complex – 325 Washington St. Providence, RI 02903 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Smithfield Police Department – 215 Pleasant View Ave. Smithfield, RI 02917 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tiverton Police Department – 20 Industrial Way Tiverton, RI 02878 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Warren Police Station – 1 Joyce St. Warren, RI 02885 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Woonsocket Police Station – 242 Clinton St. Woonsocket, RI 02895 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.