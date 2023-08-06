In an impressive display of skill and teamwork, the Newport Gulls emerged victorious over the Danbury Westerners with a resounding score of 16-6. The win secured their spot in the highly anticipated Fay Vincent Cup, where they will face off against the Bristol Blues tomorrow night at Cardines Field to begin the best-of-three series.

Before the game, Billy Butler (University of Southern Mississippi) shared his thoughts on his game one performance, expressing his hope that their team’s success would continue on the road. “I think it’s going to be big for all of us, just to stay hot because I feel we had really good at-bats. Like I said, it’s going to be a shootout tonight. Whoever stays in the yard the least is going to be in trouble tonight,” he remarked confidently.

The game started with a pivotal moment in the second inning when an error on starting pitcher, Braden Quinn allowed Kolby Branch (University of Georgia) to advance to third. The following pitch resulted in a balk, allowing the Gulls to score the first run of the game. The Westerners managed to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning, as Jakobi Davis hit a fly ball that resulted in a run to tie the game, 1-1.

The Westerners took the lead in the third inning with a two-run home run by Bobby Zmarzlak. However, the Gulls responded fiercely in the fourth inning, scoring an impressive 10 runs. The inning was highlighted by seven straight hits, including a grand slam by Branch that broke the game wide open.

The Westerners managed to score two runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning, thanks to a Davis base hit that brought home a run and Jason Claiborn’s ground out that forced the fifth run for the Westerners. Tyler Hare (Wofford College) extended the Gulls’ lead in the fifth inning with a two-run home run, bringing the score to 13-5. In the sixth inning, Butler hit a solo shot, further cementing the Gulls’ dominance.

Despite scoring a run on a wild pitch, the Westerners were unable to capitalize on their momentum in the sixth inning. They left two runners in scoring position, as Nick Boyle (Xavier University) limited the damage. The Gulls added two more runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by Butler’s sac fly. The Gulls were able to secure the 16-6 victory, in the end and are now on their way to their first championship series since 2014.

The Gulls started the game with Kade Shatwell (Oklahoma State University), who pitched three innings, giving up four hits and three runs, two of which were earned. Nick Boyle (Xavier University) struck out six batters, giving up three earned runs in three innings of work. Garret Simpson (Wright State University) pitched two innings, giving up only one hit. Nate Leibold (University of California Los Angeles) closed out the game by striking out two of the three batters that he faced.

After the game, Gulls Manager Frank Holbrook spoke about the Gulls heading back to the Fay Vincent Cup for the first time since 2014 “Yeah, the Fay Vincent Cup you always want to play for a championship. We have the most Fay Vincent Cups in the NECBL and it’s been a while since we won one. The organization, the interns, the host families, everyone does a great job. There is no better way to pay it back to the community than finishing the deal here,”

The Gulls will be back in action tomorrow night at Cardines Field for game one of the best-of-three series in the Fay Vincent Cup. Fans can catch all the action on the NECBL Network at 6:35 p.m.