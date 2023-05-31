Have this story/newsletter delivered right to your inbox every morning, it’s free!

Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,159 words – approximately a 6-minute read.

👉 For Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain, the 2022-23 school year has been one with considerable challenges, as the school system looks to the next school year to improve upon what was not a very promising “report card” by the Rhode Island Department of Education, a school building project that faces financial challenges, and an effort to merge schools with neighboring Middletown that Newport voters rejected.

Jermain joins WhatsUpNewp today at 1:30 p.m. for her monthly WUN videocast. We’ll want the superintendent to assess the 2022-23 school year, the outlook for the coming year, and what she sees as the system’s greatest challenges. Read More / Watch Conversation

🙏 Middletown Town Councilwoman M. Theresa Santos passed away over the weekend. She was 88. Read More

🆕 The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC) released a report today analyzing Governor Daniel J. McKee’s proposed fiscal year (FY) 2024 budget, revisions to the FY 2023 budget, and the state’s fiscal outlook. Read More

🏃‍♀️ Registration closes tonight for this weekend’s 10th Annual BankNewport 10 Miler. Register Here

🦞 Scales & Shells is reopening its second-floor dining room this Friday. Join them upstairs on Fridays & Saturdays from 5 pm for small bites, shareable dishes & delicious drinks from our unique cocktail & wine program. ⁠ Guests are encouraged to stop in for cocktails & appetizers to kick off their night, for an Italian tapas-style sit-down meal, or even for a nightcap!

🐎 On Tap For This Week & Weekend: BankNewport 10 Miler, Newport Rare Book Fair, Cars & Coffee, USA vs Ukraine at Newport Polo, and much more. Get the full rundown of events, live music, and entertainment here → What’s Up This Week: May 30 – June 4.

🤭 I included the entertainment listings for Monday instead of Tuesday in this newsletter yesterday. The holiday on Monday knocked me off schedule; I apologize for any confusion.

What’s Up Today – 5.31.23

☀️ Weather

Today: Widespread haze after 9 am. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Widespread haze before 9 pm. Patchy fog after 3 am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low of around 54. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

⛵ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Widespread haze after 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Widespread haze before 9 pm. Patchy fog after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: WSW wind 5 to 10 kt, becoming SSW in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:14 am | Sunset: 8:12 pm | 14 hours & 58 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:16 am & 5:49 pm | Low tide at 11 am & 11:58 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.5 days, 81% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm, Master Gardener at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Nick Sproviero at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Reef: Music Bingo Night at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Little Compton: Little Compton Conservation Commission at 7 pm

Newport: Newport City Council at 5:30 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

Jermain joins WhatsUpNewp today (Wednesday) at 1:30 p.m. for her monthly WUN videocast.

Weaker Revenues Signal End to Flush State Budgets

Jose Barrero hit a grand slam to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a fourth straight win with a 9-8 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

The Senate today passed a bill sponsored by Sen. Linda Ujifusa that protects patients from an insurance scheme called “white bagging” that interferes with how prescribed drugs are delivered and administered.

The Senate today passed a bill sponsored by Senator Dawn Euer that would ensure contraception remains covered in Rhode Island, even if the coverage requirements in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) are overturned.

The 9,300 square foot residence rests on a .67 acre double lot featuring a 40 x 20 foot saltwater pool.

M. Theresa Santos loved #MiddletownRI and her work over the years proved it. Unfortunately, the longtime Town Councilwoman passed over the weekend at the age of 88, leaving behind a lifetime of work for the community.

BankNewport 10 Miler, Newport Rare Book Fair, Cars & Coffee, USA vs Ukraine at Newport Polo, and much more.

