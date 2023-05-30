Newport, RI -Leonard Francis Bucci, 74, of Middletown, Rhode Island, died on May 20, 2023.

Born in Newport, RI on September 25, 1948, He was the son of Augustine Bucci and Laura (Vieira) Toppa.

Lenny graduated from Portsmouth High School where he excelled in football. Upon graduation he enlisted in the US Air Force. He played on the softball and football teams on the base in England.

Upon his discharge, he was employed on the Newport US Naval Base as a household inspector.

Lenny was a lifetime member (49 years) of Newport Elks Lodge 104. He served as Exalted Ruler, State Trustee, chaired the Hoop Shoot and many committees. He was also named Officer of Year, State Elk of the Year and Elk of the Year. Lenny was also involved in many fund raisings and youth activities. He would always help anyone in need.

Lenny is survived by his siblings; Robert Bucci, (Elaine), Rosemary Bucci, Augustine Bucci, nieces and nephews. His nephew AJ Bucci and best friends Dave and Susan Chevalier were always by his side during his illness.

Leonard is preceded in death by his parents August J. Bucci and Laura E. Toppa.

Service is at St. Columba Chapel on Browns Lane, Middletown, RI at 11A.M on Tuesday May 30, 2023. Burial is private. Celebration to follow the service at Newport Elks Lodge 104.

If you would like you can make a donation in Lenny’s name to Newport Elks Lodge 104 building fund.