Hogan Associates | Christie’s International Real Estate today announced the sale of 52 Carnegie Abbey Lane in Portsmouth for $4,200,000.

Listed by broker, Matt Hadfield, the sale marks Portsmouth’s highest single-family transaction this year. Patricia Orsi of William Raveis represented the buyers.

Designed by A. Tesa Architecture, 52 Carnegie Abbey Lane offers a luxurious coastal lifestyle with exceptional amenities and fine finishes. The 9,300 square foot residence rests on a .67 acre double lot featuring a 40 x 20 foot saltwater pool.

Photo provided by Hogan Associates | Christie’s International Real Estate

“Borghini” marble floors enhance the dramatic grand foyer leading to a gorgeous chef’s kitchen with custom cabinets, an oversized island and Brazilian quartz counters. The kitchen overlooks the pool and manicured backyard. There are six bedrooms, including a gracious primary suite with spa-like bathroom and walk-in closets.

Built to entertain, the property includes a theater, gym, game room and pool house. Optional membership in the Aquidneck Club provides even more diversions with golf cart access to a championship 18-hole golf course, clubhouse, driving range, tennis courts, equestrian center, spa, fitness center, restaurant and marina.

“This spectacular property is a resort within a resort,” said Hadfield, Broker/Co-Owner of Hogan Associates | Christie’s International Real Estate. “The exceptional design and construction along with the added benefit of the Aquidneck Club helped push the sale price over asking. The buyers will have a lot of fun in this property for years to come.”

Photo provided by Hogan Associates | Christie’s International Real Estate