Without a doubt, one place to start off the Memorial Day weekend was in the heart of South Kingstown. The unofficial opening of the summer season began Saturday at noon in Peacedale as the Sons of Liberty distillery celebrated its grand reopening in an expanded tasting room with food trucks, bands, and giveaways.

Crowds from across the state and beyond were in attendance, and Donna from Smithfield jokingly compared them to a Taylor Swift concert noting “the lines for the ladies’ rooms were crazy, and a guy stood guard for me outside the men’s room because there was no one inside.” The Airsoft howitzer firing t-shirts into the crowd was also a huge crowd-pleaser. By 2 pm, the inside tasting and the band and food truck areas outside were packed with patrons.

From there, the party continued just down the road at the Wakefield Music Festival, presented by the Wakefield Village Association. Located right on Main Street, behind Phil’s and on the Contemporary Theater Company property, there were two stages set up for bands to play continuously; there was something for everyone’s tastes. The Kaitlyn Tarro Band took the stage early and rocked the crowd with classic tunes from Led Zeppelin and Janis Joplin, funky dance band Guess Method played later in the day, and national act, Talking Dreads finished the night.

All the while, local brewers Whalers and Shaidzon were busy, as was the crew on the grills providing food. There were plenty of games to keep the kids entertained, BMX Bikes, an air guitar competition, and a Kid’s Dance Party (where I saw a kid about 10-years old bust a move that impressed a group of guys probably in their thirties).

The Village Association did a great job in planning and producing the event, and it was evident in the diversity of the turnout, from college kids to young families, grandparents, and chamber of commerce and non-profit leaders all coming together to show support and have a good time. This is the same group that hosts RiverFire and the Farmer’s Market on Thursday nights in July and August while collecting donations for area non-profits. Overall, it was a great start to the holiday weekend and summer, hosted by a town and residents who know how to get things done.