Newport County’s real estate market thrived last week with the successful sale of 25 homes. This surge in activity reflects a housing market with a new pool of buyers for the summer months, highlighting Newport County’s attractive appeal and desirability as a place to live, work, and invest.

The recent sales exemplify the strong buyer interest in Newport County’s real estate market instead of the current limited inventory. Supply and demand have kept home prices at a premium. The sale of 25 homes in Newport County last week underscores a certain level of strength in the local real estate market, even as interest rates are hovering in the high 6% to low 7% range.

Click here to see photos and more information on all of the properties that changed hands last week.

Newport

Multi-Family property on 84 Dr Marcus F Wheatland Boulevard, Newport, RI 02840-2047, with a size of 2,034 sqft. It was listed for $479,900 and sold for the same price.

Single Family Residence on 3 Cliff Terrace, Newport, RI 02840-3618, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a size of 3,010 sqft. It was listed for $3,000,000 and sold for $3,295,000.

Multi-Family property on 23 Warner Street, Newport, RI 02840, with 9 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and a size of 4,742 sqft. It was listed for $1,075,000 and sold for $1,050,000.

Condominium on 67 PERRY Street #3, Newport, RI 02840, with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a size of 450 sqft. It was listed for $350,000 and sold for $375,000.

Single Family Residence on 42 Bateman Avenue, Newport, RI 02840-4332, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a size of 1,728 sqft. It was listed for $1,179,000 and sold for $1,100,000. The listing description welcomes you to 6 Coronado Street.

Condominium on 23 Old Beach Road #3, Newport, RI 02840-3377, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a size of 1,358 sqft. It was listed for $589,000 and sold for $599,000.

Middletown

Single Family Residence on 861 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842, with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a size of 1,112 sqft. It was listed for $499,900 and sold for the same price.

Single Family Residence on 3 Sherri Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a size of 2,716 sqft. It was listed for $750,000 and sold for $679,900.

Townhouse on 37 Mariner Way, Middletown, RI 02842, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a size of 976 sqft. It was listed for $395,000 and sold for $399,000.

Single Family Residence on 71 Everett Street, Middletown, RI 02842-4915, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a size of 1,704 sqft. It was listed for $750,000 and sold for the same price.

Single Family Residence on 821 Forest Park Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a size of 840 sqft. It was listed for $150,000 and sold for $175,000.

Portsmouth

Single Family Residence on 1452 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871-1357, with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a size of 925 sqft. It was listed for $420,000 and sold for $399,000.

Single Family Residence on 111 Ferreira Avenue, Portsmouth, RI 02871, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a size of 2,693 sqft. It was listed for $820,000 and sold for the same price.

Condominium on 61 Valley Lane, Portsmouth, RI 02871, with 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a size of 1,638 sqft. It was listed for $487,000 and sold for $475,000.

Jamestown

Condominium on 53 Conanicus Avenue #4B, Jamestown, RI 02835, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a size of 1,423 sqft. It was listed for $950,000 and sold for $995,000.

Single Family Residence on 129 East Shore Road, Jamestown, RI 02835, with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a size of 1,008 sqft. It was listed for $775,000 and sold for $799,900.

Single Family Residence on 6 Coronado Street, Jamestown, RI 02835, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a size of 1,508 sqft. It was listed for $925,000 and sold for $895,000.

Tiverton

Townhouse on 43 Sakonnet East Court E #2, Tiverton, RI 02878, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a size of 1,260 sqft. It was listed for $382,900 and sold for $379,900.

Single Family Residence on 185 Kearns Avenue, Tiverton, RI 02878-1539, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a size of 1,915 sqft. It was listed for $550,000 and sold for the same price.

Single Family Residence on 28 Williamson Street, Tiverton, RI 02878-0287, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a size of 1,904 sqft. It was listed for $366,300 and sold for $399,900. The front elevation looks from East Shore Road.

Multi-Family property on 857 Main Road, Tiverton, RI 02878, with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a size of 4,027 sqft. It was listed for $399,000 and sold for $499,000.

Single Family Residence on 56 Grace Street, Tiverton, RI 02878, with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a size of 624 sqft. It was listed for $330,000 and sold for $360,000.

Single Family Residence on 100 Evergreen Avenue, Tiverton, RI 02878-1440, with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a size of 1,724 sqft. It was listed for $352,000 and sold for $335,000. The listing description welcomes you to 42 Bateman Ave.

Little Compton

Single Family Residence on 39 Indian Road, Little Compton, RI 02837, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a size of 1,280 sqft. It was listed for $880,000 and sold for $776,500.

Single Family Residence on 28 Meadow Lane, Little Compton, RI 02837-1103, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a size of 3,759 sqft. It was listed for $2,195,000 and sold for the same price.