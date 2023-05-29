On May 29, 2023, at 3:49 PM, Newport Police Department and Newport Fire Department were dispatched to The Bells, an abandoned mansion stable, in Brenton Point State Park, for a structural collapse and possible entrapment.

After arrival by first responders, Newport Police Department says in a press release that three juveniles were removed from the collapse with injuries.

Two juveniles were transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital by rescue, according to Newport Police Department One juvenile was transported by helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital. The exact injuries are unknown at this time and there are no other reported injuries.

This incident is still active and under investigation.

DEM Reacts

At 8 pm, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) issued the following press release;

Roof collapse at dilapidated former stable at Brenton Point State Park injures four youths — May 29, 2023

Four boys were injured, three seriously, when one climbed on the roof of a dilapidated building that once was a stable at Fort Benton State Park in Newport at 3:55 PM today. A section of the roof collapsed under the boy’s weight, causing both the boy and a slab of concrete about two feet by four feet to fall about 25 feet onto two other boys who were inside the building, locally known as “The Bells.” Two of the victims, 15 and 16, were taken by ambulance to Hasbro Children’s Hospital; a third victim, 15 was medi-flighted for treatment. The fourth victim, 12, was treated and released at the scene.

DEM installed fencing around the building more than 10 years ago and has prohibited entry to it for safety reasons. No trespassing signs are posted at the property.

DEM hopes the three victims make full recoveries.

DEM hopes the three victims make full recoveries.