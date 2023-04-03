Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Monday, April 3 – 9, 2023.
Monday, April 3
Ben & Jerry’s on Thames Street will celebrate ‘Free Cone Day’ on April 3
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- 11 am to 5 pm: Winery Tours at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm to 8 pm: Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s on Thames Street
- 6 pm: RealTALK – Violence Against Women & the Role of “Upstanders” at Temple Shalom of Newport, Middletown, and Jamestown
Entertainment
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:05 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am, Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm
- Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am, Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 11 am, Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm
Tuesday, April 4
Aquidneck Land Trust announces April 4 deadline for community grants
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center:
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Town Charter Review Committee at 4 pm, Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm, Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Budget Committee at 6 pm, Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm
- Newport: Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 5:15 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Personnel Board at 5 pm, Tiverton School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 5 pm, Tiverton Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Wednesday, April 5
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Natural Dyes for Easter Eggs at Blithewold Mansion
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center:
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Wednesday Open Mic April 5th at The Pub At 2 mile corner at 7 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: Middletown Personnel Board at 1 pm
- Newport: Newport Beach Commission at 5 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Thursday, April 6
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- 5 pm to 9 pm: Rock & Roll Sushi at Stoneacre Garden
- 5 pm: LOCAL ARTIST POP UP AT REJECTS BEER CO.
- 5:30 pm: Make New Friends with Girl Scouts at Middletown Public Library
- 6 pm: The Cocktail Club: Gin 101 at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm: Full Moon Celebration & Reflection at Recharge Newport
- 6 pm: Trivia Night at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm: Blooming Bulbs Workshop with Quintessential Gardens at Mount Hope Farm
- 6:45 pm: Bike Newport Full Moon Ride at Equality Park Place
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center:
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Angelus Hall at 8 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
Friday, April 7
‘Dinosaurs Among Us’ returns to Roger Williams Park Zoo from April 7 through August 13
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- 9:30 am: Daffodil Bike Ride at Touro Park
- 5 pm: April Beer Hall ft. The Ravers at Newport Vineyards
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center:
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled. Check back for updates.
Saturday, April 8
What’s Up Interview: Alex MacLeod of Rock Hearts; band playing Blackstone River Theatre April 8
Glen Manor House to host Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch on April 8
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9:30 am: Daffodil Ride 2023 at Touro Park
- 11 am: Easter Egg Hunt at Castle Hill Inn
- 6 pm: Songs of 2010+ Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: John Erikson from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center:
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & The Men of Great Courage from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
- Rusty’s: Nightlife at 8 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Dave Alves at 7 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled. Check back for updates.
Sunday, April 9
Easter Weekend in Newport County: Egg Hunts, brunches, and more!
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- 9:30 am & 12:30 pm: Easter Brunch at OceanCliff
- 10 am to 2 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10 am to 3 pm: Easter Brunch at Newport Vineyards
- 11 am: Easter Sunday Brunch at Hotel Viking
- 11 am to 4 pm: Easter Brunch at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Night Shakers from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub: John Erikson at 5 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled. Check back for updates.
