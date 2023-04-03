Newport Daffodil Days Festival
Credit: Newport In Bloom

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Monday, April 3 – 9, 2023.

Monday, April 3

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

  • Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:05 pm
  • Little Compton: Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am, Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
  • Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm
  • Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am, Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 11 am, Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Tuesday, April 4

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: 
  • Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, April 5

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

Thursday, April 6

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center:
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Angelus Hall at 8 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

City & Government

Friday, April 7

 Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: 
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled. Check back for updates.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, April 8

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: John Erikson from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: 
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & The Men of Great Courage from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
  • Rusty’s: Nightlife at 8 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Dave Alves at 7 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled. Check back for updates.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, April 9

Things To Do

 Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Night Shakers from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub: John Erikson at 5 pm

 City & Government

