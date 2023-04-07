There’s a classic rock feel this week in our column “Six Picks Music” as we preview some of the best shows around Rhode Island this weekend. Get out there and support live music!

Friday: NYC-based Melt brings soul and psychedelia, existential pop, and ethereal jams to Fete in Providence this weekend. With buoyant energy and an upbeat sound (plus some cool covers), this is one of those bands to watch .. and see live! The Q-Tip Bandits open around 8PM. Click here for details.

Friday: Beer Hall night at Newport Vineyards welcomes The Ravers, an island-based Reggae/Ska band who’ve been kicking things up for over 30 years. There will be Taproot tastings, pint bars, themed brewery bites, and more beginning around 5PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Legendary singer Dionne Warwick pays a rare visit to the area with a show at the Twin River Events Center Saturday night at 8PM. Check out the six-time Grammy winner who has sold over 100 million records throughout her career right here in Rhody. A few tickets remain available – Click here for details.

Saturday: One of the greatest songwriters of all time, Jimmy Webb stops by the Narrows Center for the Arts for a solo show Saturday night. Hear the songs and the stories behind classics like “Wichita Lineman,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” and more. Pete Mancini, frontman and songwriter of Butchers Blind, opens at 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Throw it back to the 1960’s at the Courthouse Center for the Arts Saturday night with a pair of bands that pay tribute to two of the greatest acts of that era. Through the Doors and A Piece of My Pearl play the music of the Doors and Janis Joplin in the intimate confines of the Courthouse in West Kingston. Click here for details.

Saturday: A couple of award-winning local bands are playing Union Station Brewery in Providence Saturday night when How’s About Charlie and The Dust Ruffles perform. Sweet harmonies and rock and roll vibes commence around 9PM. Click here for details.