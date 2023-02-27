Travel back 65 million years in this immersive, walk-through experience that transports visitors through a world of prehistoric wonder.
By popular demand, dinosaurs are roaring to life at Roger Williams Park Zoo this spring! Dinosaurs Among Us opens on April 7 and runs through August 13, 2023.
Featuring nearly 60 life-size animatronic dinosaurs, this is one of the most extensive outdoor dinosaur exhibits of its kind. Walk up to an 18-foot-long Dreadnoughtus, an 8-foot tall Brachiosaurus, and other well-known species, including T-rex, Triceratops, Stegosaurus and many more. These huge ancient creatures, and some of their babies, will be stationed along the Zoo’s wetlands trail.
The animatronic dinosaurs feature life-like movements and intimidating roars; many are being seen for the first time anywhere. The Zoo team researched and provided specifications for the dinosaurs to look as “real” as possible. With moving heads, eyes, arms, and mouths, this interactive experience will make guests feel like these extinct animals were brought back to life.
Families and children can also experience walking dinosaur rides, dinosaur-themed selfie stations, meet and greets with baby dinosaurs, and hands-on fossil dig stations.
“Although we have been told that dinosaurs have been extinct for millions of years, the truth is that they are still among us, said Stacey Johnson, executive director of the Zoo. “Birds are dinosaurs; not long after the rest of their relatives became extinct, bird species, many that we recognize today, were thriving. These extraordinary living dinosaurs provide a vivid link to the ancient past. So, we are very excited that, in addition to this fantastic dinosaur exhibit, we also have a special bird show that will surprise and delight our guests.” Johnson added, “We look forward to welcoming dinosaur fans and bird enthusiasts of all ages to Roger Williams Park Zoo this spring and summer.”
A separate ticket is required for the Dinosaurs Among Us exhibit; it is not included with Zoo admission and can be purchased online. Ride tickets will be available at the Zoo’s at admission ticket booth or online in advance.
Special Dinosaur Events
Interactive bird show – April 14- September 4
Birds take flight at the Zoo this year as they display their natural behaviors and abilities during daily shows. Guests can get an up-close look at falcons, macaws, cranes, owls, and more as they fly, call and mimic their interpreter —along with some surprise encounters that make this a don’t miss treat (weather dependent)
Dinos at Dusk Family Nights – the second Saturday of each month May-August
Families can journey back in time and enjoy an evening at the Zoo from 5-9 pm.
Dino Sip & Stroll with Food Trucks (21+) – May 17 and July 12
Enjoy sweet and savory food trucks located around the Zoo, live musical entertainment, animal encounters, and dinosaurs. This event is included with Zoo admission. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Sensory Days – Saturday, April 29, Saturday, May 20, Saturday, June 17 and Saturday, July 8.
Special sensory-friendly mornings an hour before the trail opens to the public: designed for those with autism spectrum disorders (asd) and sensory processing differences and their families from
Ryan Belmore
Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.
Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.
Belmore currently serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the boards of Fort Adams Trust, Lucy's Hearth, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.
Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/
Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.
Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.
In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.