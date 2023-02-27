By popular demand, dinosaurs are roaring to life at Roger Williams Park Zoo this spring! Dinosaurs Among Us opens on April 7 and runs through August 13, 2023.

Travel back 65 million years in this immersive, walk-through experience that transports visitors through a world of prehistoric wonder.

Featuring nearly 60 life-size animatronic dinosaurs, this is one of the most extensive outdoor dinosaur exhibits of its kind. Walk up to an 18-foot-long Dreadnoughtus, an 8-foot tall Brachiosaurus, and other well-known species, including T-rex, Triceratops, Stegosaurus and many more. These huge ancient creatures, and some of their babies, will be stationed along the Zoo’s wetlands trail.

The animatronic dinosaurs feature life-like movements and intimidating roars; many are being seen for the first time anywhere. The Zoo team researched and provided specifications for the dinosaurs to look as “real” as possible. With moving heads, eyes, arms, and mouths, this interactive experience will make guests feel like these extinct animals were brought back to life.

Families and children can also experience walking dinosaur rides, dinosaur-themed selfie stations, meet and greets with baby dinosaurs, and hands-on fossil dig stations.

“Although we have been told that dinosaurs have been extinct for millions of years, the truth is that they are still among us, said Stacey Johnson, executive director of the Zoo. “Birds are dinosaurs; not long after the rest of their relatives became extinct, bird species, many that we recognize today, were thriving. These extraordinary living dinosaurs provide a vivid link to the ancient past. So, we are very excited that, in addition to this fantastic dinosaur exhibit, we also have a special bird show that will surprise and delight our guests.” Johnson added, “We look forward to welcoming dinosaur fans and bird enthusiasts of all ages to Roger Williams Park Zoo this spring and summer.”

A separate ticket is required for the Dinosaurs Among Us exhibit; it is not included with Zoo admission and can be purchased online. Ride tickets will be available at the Zoo’s at admission ticket booth or online in advance.

Special Dinosaur Events

Interactive bird show – April 14- September 4

Birds take flight at the Zoo this year as they display their natural behaviors and abilities during daily shows. Guests can get an up-close look at falcons, macaws, cranes, owls, and more as they fly, call and mimic their interpreter —along with some surprise encounters that make this a don’t miss treat (weather dependent)

Dinos at Dusk Family Nights – the second Saturday of each month May-August

Families can journey back in time and enjoy an evening at the Zoo from 5-9 pm.

Dino Sip & Stroll with Food Trucks (21+) – May 17 and July 12

Enjoy sweet and savory food trucks located around the Zoo, live musical entertainment, animal encounters, and dinosaurs. This event is included with Zoo admission. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Sensory Days – Saturday, April 29, Saturday, May 20, Saturday, June 17 and Saturday, July 8.

Special sensory-friendly mornings an hour before the trail opens to the public: designed for those with autism spectrum disorders (asd) and sensory processing differences and their families from

8-9 am. (Zoo will open at 9 am)

Ticketed events must be purchased online for all events at www.rwpzoo.org/dinos.