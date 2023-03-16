The Town of Portsmouth and the Friends of the Glen Manor House today announced that they will celebrate the coming of Spring and management of its Glen Manor House by Russell Morin Catering & Events (RMCE) with an Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch on Saturday, April 8.

RMCE took over management of the house on January 1st and this will be the first event under the agreement negotiated with the Town, according to a press release from the Town of Portsmouth.

The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 9 am followed by the Brunch at 11 am. Guests are encouraged to bring their own Easter baskets.

The Brunch will feature a Family Style Breakfast Menu (with Bloody Marys and Mimosas for those over 21).

Tables will be available for parties of six for $350 with an additional 4 seats per table at $60 each ($30 for children; children under 3 years old are free) plus sales tax.

The Town of Portsmouth says that space is limited and requests those wishing to attend to reserve their table by March 31st. For more information and to reserve a table, call 508-226-6600 or email glenmanor@morins.com