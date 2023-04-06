Happy Easter, happy Passover, happy long weekend for many! Check out some fun events around Rhode Island this weekend in “Six Picks Events” below.

All Weekend: Dinosaurs Among Us opens at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence this weekend (running through August 13). The exhibit features nearly 60 life-size animatronic and interactive dinosaurs, with walking dinosaur rides, dinosaur-themed selfie stations, meet and greets with baby dinosaurs, and hands-on fossil dig stations. Click here for details.

Friday and Saturday: Tennessee Williams: Singular First Person is a one-man show adapted and performed by Jeffrey Ouellette. The show, at the Contemporary Theatre in Wakefield, is an autobiographical view of the playwright’s personal life and public persona, as told through his published letters and memoirs. Click here for details.

Friday: The Ryan Center at the Unversity of Rhode Island hosts live professional wrestling with the AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts VI on the schedule from All Elite Wrestling. Click here for details.

Saturday: The Aplus Gala at the Waterfire Arts Center is a celebration of Cape Verdean cultural diversity. The event includes artists and performers representing the islands of Cape Verde with proceeds benefitting Projecto Ze Luis Solidário. Click here for details.

Saturday: Spring weather means it’s time to get outdoors. Explore Tails and Trails with your four-legged friends in a walking tour of the South County Museum nature trails while learning about the history of Canonchet Farm. Click here for details.

Saturday: Kids will be on the lookout for Easter Eggs with full-scale hunts happening statewide this weekend. Join the hunt at the Castle Hill Inn in Newport where each child will have the opportunity to find the same number of hidden Easter eggs to fill up their host-provided egg carton. Click here for details.