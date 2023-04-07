The real estate market in Newport County is buzzing with open houses this weekend, allowing potential buyers to view some stunning properties. With a wide range of properties available, there is something for everyone in the region.

If you’re considering selling or want to know how much equity you have in your home, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached property valuations to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please call me directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Here’s a list of the open houses happening this weekend, including property type, MLS #, address, city, beds, baths, and price:

For more information on any listing below, click here.

Friday, April 7:

4:00 PM-6:00 PM Single Family 1332545 126 Hilton Street Tiverton 4 2/0 $774,000

Saturday, April 8:

3:00 PM-4:30 PM Single Family 1325320 15 Carnegie Abbey Lane Portsmouth 3 5/0 $1,795,000

12:00 PM-2:00 PM Single Family 1331896 821 Forest Park Avenue Middletown 2 1/1 $175,000

10:30 AM-12:30 PM Condominium 1332774 22 Stockholm Street #4 Newport 2 1/1 $495,000

10:00 AM-11:30 AM Condominium 1332888 138 Narragansett Avenue #8 Jamestown 2 2/0 $675,000

11:00 AM-1:00 PM Single Family 1332860 78 Jo Anne Avenue Portsmouth 3 1/0 $425,000

3:00 PM-4:30 PM Single Family 1325323 45 Carnegie Abbey Lane Portsmouth 3 5/0 $1,795,000

11:00 AM-12:30 PM Single Family 1330093 34 Hoover Road Middletown 3 1/0 $1,250,000

11:30 AM-1:00 PM Single Family 1329388 120 Battery Lane Jamestown 4 4/1 $3,795,000

12:30 PM-2:00 PM Single Family 1332569 3 Swinburne Street Jamestown 2 2/0 $685,000

10:00 AM-11:30 AM Condominium 1331988 53 Conanicus Avenue #4B Jamestown 2 2/0 $995,000

10:00 AM-11:30 AM Single Family 1332218 10 Buoy Street Jamestown 3 2/0 $599,000

10:00 AM-12:00 PM Single Family 1332545 126 Hilton Street Tiverton 4 2/0 $774,000

11:30 AM-1:00 PM Condominium 1332621 46 Chastellux Avenue #M8 Newport 2 2/0 $625,000

11:00 AM-1:00 PM Single Family 1323646 38 Red Tail Trail Tiverton 2 1/0 $225,000

Sunday, April 9:

11:30 AM-12:30 PM Condominium 1331129 359 Main Road Tiverton 3 2/0 $449,000

11:30 AM-12:30 PM Single Family 1332215 359 Main Road Tiverton 3 2/0 $449,000

11:30 AM-1:00 PM Condominium 1332621 46 Chastellux Avenue