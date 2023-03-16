Newport County is gearing up for a festive Easter Weekend (April 8 – 9, 2023) with various events and activities for locals and tourists alike.

One of the most exciting events happening is the Easter Egg Hunt at Castle Hill Inn on April 8th, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM. The event, which costs $30 per person, will be held on the sprawling lawns of the Castle Hill Inn, where participants can search high and low for a variety of prizes hidden throughout the area. One lucky winner will receive an overnight stay, while everyone can enjoy refreshments and a visit from the Easter Bunny. All proceeds from the event will benefit FabNewport, a local non-profit organization.

Participants are advised to purchase their tickets in advance, as they will not be available at the door. The sign-in table will be available as early as 10:00 AM, and the official start time of the hunt is at 11:00 AM.

For those looking for more family fun, Newport Vineyards is hosting an Easter Brunch on April 9th, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Adults and guests aged 13 and above can enjoy a buffet for $65, while children aged 3-12 can dine for $22. The brunch will feature chef-attended stations with brunch favorites crafted by Executive Chef Andy Teixeira and team. Guests can also participate in an egg hunt in the vines on the hour between 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, exclusive for brunch guest children, weather permitting.

If you’re looking for a lavish Easter brunch experience, The Chanler at Cliff Walk is the place to be. On April 9th, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, guests can enjoy a four-course prix fixe brunch for $105 per person, surrounded by opulent decor and sweeping views of Easton’s Bay. The menu features seasonal favorites such as House Brined Rum Ham, Newport Lobster Benedict, and a decadent selection of sweets from their Parisian-inspired confiserie. A three-course children’s menu is also available for $55 per child (ages 12 and under).

OceanCliff Hotel is also hosting an Easter Brunch on April 9th, 2023, with two seatings available at 9:30 AM and 12:30 PM. The $70 adult and $24 children (12 and under) brunch buffet will be accompanied by coffee, tea, assorted juices, mimosas, and bloody marys. Guests can also participate in an Easter Egg Hunt on the hotel’s beautiful lawn, weather permitting.

One Bellevue Restaurant at the Hotel Viking is also hosting an Easter Sunday Brunch on April 9th, 2023, for $89.00 per adult and $29.00 per child. For those looking to make it a full weekend getaway, the Hotel Viking is offering rooms for only $99.00 for pre-paid reservations.

Finally, The Town of Portsmouth and the Friends of the Glen Manor House will celebrate the coming of Spring and management of its Glen Manor House by Russell Morin Catering & Events (RMCE) with an Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch on Saturday, April 8. The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 9 am followed by the Brunch at 11 am. Guests are encouraged to bring their own Easter baskets. The Brunch will feature a Family Style Breakfast Menu (with Bloody Marys and Mimosas for those over 21).

Spend Easter Sunday at the historic White Horse Tavern. Easter specials include duck breast, a rack of lamb, ham dinner, and more. See the menu

Let Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort do all the work this Easter Sunday with their famous Easter Brunch Buffet. Seatings between 10:30 am – 3 pm. $32 per person/$18 for children.

Overall, Newport County has a plethora of Easter activities to choose from, with something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for an egg hunt, a lavish brunch, or a weekend getaway, there’s something to suit every taste and budget.

Check back often as we’ll continue to update this story as we hear from more venues.