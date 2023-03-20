Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in and around Newport.
Monday, March 20
Things To Do
Newport Irish Heritage Month
- 11 am: Winery Tours at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm to 2 pm: St. Mary’s Church Open
- 6:30 pm: Open Pong Night at Rejects Beer Co.
- 7:30 pm: Elements at The Keats Theatre at St. Andrews School

Entertainment
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm, Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Personnel Subcommittee at 4 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Tuesday, March 21
Things To Do
Newport Irish Heritage Month
- 12 pm to 2 pm: St. Mary’s Church Open
- 6 pm: Book Signing: Jennifer Rosner – ONCE WE WERE HOME – at Touro Synagogue at Touro Synagogue
- 7 pm: Born to Rise™ Women’s Story Night at Diego’s Barrio Cantina
- 7:30 pm: Elements at The Keats Theatre

Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Close at 4:30 pm, Emily with post-screening Q&A at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Discover Newport: Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport at 12 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Budget Committee at 6 pm, Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission at 5:45 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Wednesday, March 22
Things To Do
Newport Irish Heritage Month
- 3 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm: Book Launch & Lecture re. distinguished Newport Irish-American at Redwood Library
- 5:30 pm: The Irish Snug at Edward King House
- 6 pm: Virtual Newport Lecture Series with Dr. Heath “Hank” Brightman
- 6 pm: “Hit Me With Your Best Shot!” exhibit launch and panel discussion: Inspiring Women in Sports Photography at International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 7 pm: How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower’s Biggest Decisions at Salve Regina University
- 7:30 pm: Elements at The Keats Theatre

Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Close at 4:30 pm, Emily at 7:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 4 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Technical Review Committee at 9 am
- Newport: Newport City Council at 5 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Police Pension Board at 10 am
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Thursday, March 23
Things To Do
Newport Irish Heritage Month
- 5 pm to 9 pm: Rock & Roll Sushi at Stoneacre Garden
- 6 pm to 7:30 pm: The Cocktail Club: The Gimlet with Rhodium Gin at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm: Book Signing: David Waldstreicher – THE ODYSSEY OF PHILLIS WHEATLEY at Charter Books
- 6:30 pm: Fireside Series: Salt marsh Restoration at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 7 pm: Newport Live Presents: Mark Erelli Concert and Record Release Party at Jamestown Arts Center

Entertainment
- Jamestown Arts Center: Newport Live Presents: Mark Erelli Concert and Record Release Party at 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Emily at 4:30 pm, Close at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: The 719 at 8 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Friday, March 24
Things To Do
Newport Irish Heritage Month
- 2:30 pm: Afternoon Tea Service at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm: Celtic Band – WINDHARP performs at the CFP Arts and Wellness Community Center
- 7:30 pm: Elements at The Keats Theatre
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Dar Williams live at The JPT

Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Kevin Do from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 2 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Dar Williams live at 8 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Roger Ceresi Trio from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Saturday, March 25
Things To Do
Newport Irish Heritage Month
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 1 pm to 3 pm: Easter Bunny Visits Shops at Long Wharf
- 4 pm: Corned Beef and Cabbage “Grab & Go” Dinner
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7:30 pm: Elements at The Keaths Theatre

Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Andre Arsenault from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Emily at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm, Close at 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Dan Greeves from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Dave Alves at 7 pm
City & Government
- Tiverton: Tiverton Budget Committee at 9 am
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Sunday, March 26
Things To Do
Newport Irish Heritage Month
- 9 am to 12 pm: Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10K
- 10 am to 2 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 12:30 pm: Historic Irish Cemetery Tour at Saint Joseph Cemetery
- 2:30 pm: Afternoon Tea Service at Hotel Viking
- 3 pm to 5 pm: Voices of Unity at St. Columba’s Chapel
- 3 pm: Dancing at the Forty Steps at Cliff Walk
- 3 pm: “Mrs. Campbell! Mr. Shaw.” at Redwood Library

Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Dave Howard & The High Rollers from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm
- The Reef: Mike Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 4 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.