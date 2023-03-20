Photo Credit: Jonathan Clancy/Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10K

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in and around Newport.

Monday, March 20

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

  • Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 5 pm
  • Little Compton: Little Compton Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
  • Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm, Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Personnel Subcommittee at 4 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
  • Tiverton: Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Tuesday, March 21

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Close at 4:30 pm, Emily with post-screening Q&A at 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, March 22

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Close at 4:30 pm, Emily at 7:30 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

City & Government

Thursday, March 23

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled.
Friday, March 24

 Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Kevin Do from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 2 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Dar Williams live at 8 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Roger Ceresi Trio from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Saturday, March 25

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Andre Arsenault from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Emily at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm, Close at 4:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Dan Greeves from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Dave Alves at 7 pm

City & Government

Sunday, March 26

Things To Do

 Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Dave Howard & The High Rollers from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm
  • The Reef: Mike Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 4 pm

 City & Government