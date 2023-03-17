STATE HOUSE – Due to larger-than-anticipated demand, an educational event on offshore wind to be held Monday by Rep. Michelle McGaw and the Rhode Island State Committee of the New England for Offshore Wind Coalition has been moved to Wilbur & McMahon Schools in Little Compton.

The event is still scheduled Monday, March 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., but will take place in the gymnatorium Wilbur & McMahon Schools, 28 Commons St. The event is free and registration, available at tinyurl.com/offshorewindfacts, is recommended.

The event has been organized to provide the public the facts surrounding offshore wind. Topics will include the climate crisis, emissions reductions, economic benefits and wildlife protections. It will provide the opportunity to hear from experts in the field, including fisherman, scientists, wildlife advocates, and professors who will share their knowledge and insights on offshore wind.

“Offshore wind is one of Rhode Island’s greatest opportunities to contribute and benefit from renewable energy for a cleaner, more sustainable future. Rhode Islanders must have complete, scientifically accurate information about how offshore wind works. Our goal is to have experts present the facts, dispel common misconceptions, and answer questions about what offshore wind projects mean for Rhode Island,” said Representative McGaw (D-Dist. 71, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton).