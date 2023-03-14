This summer, the legendary Newport Jazz Festival will return to Fort Adams State Park for its 69th Anniversary!

Newport Jazz Festival today announced that 3-day tickets for this year’s event, which will take place August 4-6, will go on sale on Wednesday, March 22.

General on-sale of 3-day tickets begins Wednesday, March 22nd at 1 pm via DICE. Single-day tickets and full line-up will be announced soon, according to Newport Jazz Festival.

Special pricing on 3-Day general admission and student tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are a limited number of the 3-day passes at this price available.

TICKET PRICING

Adult Tickets

3-Day Limited General Admission Pass-Tier One: $239.99 (includes fees)

3-Day Limited Student Ticket: $142.14 (includes fees)

3-Day Parking: $69.01 (includes fees)

Children under 10 are free, with a maximum of 2 children attending per ticketed adult. Children 10 and over will need to purchase a full-priced admission ticket. Students only age 10-25 are eligible for student tickets. Current College students are required to present a student photo ID. Middle and High School students are not required to show ID. All students must enter through the student gate only.

Newport Jazz Festival encourages fans not to purchase tickets they see on the secondary market or from any individual or corporate resellers claiming to have tickets before they have officially gone on sale to the public. Those speculative listings are not real tickets that the seller actually owns. Only purchase from official Newport Jazz sources during the official on sale. All Newport Jazz tickets are mobile from our ticketing partner DICE.

For more information, go to https://newportjazz.org/tickets/