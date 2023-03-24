Check out “Six Picks Music” every Friday for some of the best in live, local music around the region this weekend. This week, we mellow out a bit to focus on some top singer-songwriters playing live this weekend.

Friday: A few tickets remain available at Jane Pickens Film and Events Center in Newport for an intimate show with acclaimed singer-songwriter Dar Williams. Before you head out, read our interview with Williams here. The music starts at 8PM. Click here for details.

Friday: Lyssapolozza is a fundraiser for Alyssa who has been suffering from an undiagnosed disorder since January 2022. Comedy, good vibes and an a rock show of epic proportion awaits featuring local greats Eric and The Nothing, Tall Teenagers, JOY BOYS and Beauquet. Click here for details.

Saturday: RI-based Rock Hearts make some of the best traditional bluegrass anywhere. They recently signed a recording contract with 615 Hideaway Records, a major Nashville label, and will be busy this summer playing festivals and touring. Check out the band at the Stone Church Coffeehouse in Bristol this weekend. Click here for details.

Saturday: Check out a newly formed band of local players when the 40 Band plays the Meeting House at Four Corners in Tiverton. Expect a mix of high-energy blues, rock, and R&B from music industry veterans Nick Manousos, Leo Dumas, Kevin Simon, Tom Shaheen, and Ray Davis. Click here for details.

Saturday: The Music Mansion in Providence hosts the Stone Soup Coffeehouse series with co-headliners Davey O. and Kim Moberg, both well-respected thought-provoking songwriters. Stone Soup has a few more great shows lined up this Spring. Click here for details.

Friday: Australian Hip Hop artist Kid Laroi, who rose to prominence behind his 2020 album F*ck Love, brings his “Bleed for You Tour” to the Ryan Center at the University of Rhode Island. Jeremy Zucker opens at 7PM. Click here for details.