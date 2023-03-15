Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, March 22, at 6:30 pm in the Council Chamber at Newport City Hall. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda.

The meeting is open to the public. To watch the meeting remotely live or anytime afterward, click here.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

MARCH 22, 2023

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on March 22, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the Regular Council meetings held February 22, 2023 and March 8, 2023 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1. Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, d/b/a Women in Business After Hours, The Elms; March 23, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2. Channing Memorial Church, d/b/a Born This Way Prom, Florence Gray Center, 1 York St.; April 21, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

3. RI Brewers Guild, d/b/a Newport Beer Festival, Fort Adams State Park; April 29, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

3. Common Fence Music Co., d/b/a Newport Live Presents Lisa O’Neill from Ireland, Colony House, Washington Sq.; April 29, 2023

4. Newport Elks Lodge No. 104, d/b/a Flea Market’s, Elks Lodge, 141 Pelham St.; May 20, June 17, July 22, August 26 and September 16, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

5. Belmont Chapel Foundation- Island Cemetery, d/b/a Belmont Stakes Island Cemetery, 30 Warner St.; June 10, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

6. Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, d/b/a Newport Charter Yacht Show, Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, 1 Washington St.; June 19- 22, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily

7. Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, d/b/a Safe Harbor Race Weekend, Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, 1 Washington St.; August 11, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., August 12, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and August 13, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

8. Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, d/b/a Newport Brokerage Boat Show, Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, 1 Washington St.; September 14-17, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday

9. Gray Matter Marketing/RITB Foundation, d/b/a Pell Bridge Run, Gateway Center, America’s Cup and Pell Bridge; October 15, 2023 from 5:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

10. Fireworks Displays:

a. Andrew Goldberg-YPO New England, d/b/a YPO Family Weekend Fireworks Display; Barge off of Goat Island; June 9, 2023 at 9:05 p.m. (10-minute display)

b. Kate Murtaugh Events & Design, d/b/a Wedding Fireworks Display, Barge off of Rosecliff Mansion; September 2, 2023 at 7:17 p.m. (12-minute display)

c. 2023 Holiday Selling License Renewals (list attached)

d. 2023 Second-hand License Renewals (list attached)

e. Holiday Selling License, New, Beaucoup Café, LLC, d/b/a Beaucoup Café, 580 Thames St. Suite A 101

f. Communication from John C. Sullivan, Officer, Newport Police Department President, AINPP, re: Request permission to hold the Aquidneck Island National Police Parade on May 7, 2023 at 11:50 a.m. (Approve subject to details being worked out with city administration)

g. Communication from Richard Klaffky, Chair, Newport Beach Commission, re: Recommendations- Easton’s Beach Plan (Receive and refer to city administration)

h. Communication from Joshua S. Parks, Esq., on behalf of the New York Yacht Club, re: King Park Dingy Dock and New York Yacht Club (Receive and refer to city administration for a recommendation)

LICENSE AND PERMITS

2. Mobile Food Cart License, (MFET), New, Park Cove Ice Cream Co., LLC, 458 Park Ave., Portsmouth, RI

3. Victualing License, New, Beaucoup Café, LLC, d/b/a Beaucoup Café, 580 Thames St., Suite A 101

4. Victualing License, Renewal, Newport Ice Cream Shoppes, LLC, d/b/a Serendipity Sundaes, 225 Goddard Row

5. Farmers Market, Aquidneck Community Table, d/b/a Aquidneck Growers Market, Memorial Blvd. at Chapel St. and Edgar Court, Wednesdays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. from May 17, 2023 through October 25, 2023

6. Victualing License Application, Amendment, Preservation Society of Newport County, d/b/a Chinese Tea House @ the Marble House, 596 Bellevue Ave.

7. Mobile Food Truck (MFET) License, Renewal, Sunset Beach Aquaculture, LLC, d/b/a Sunset Beach Aquaculture, 161 Beacon Ave., Jamestown, RI

8. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Council Liaison Updates

Reappointments:

Energy and Environment Commission– Sean O’Connor (3-year term expires 4/09/2025)

RESOLUTIONS

9. Establishing a policy on flags hanging at City Hall- X. Khamsyvoravong, L. Ceglie, J. Napolitano, C. Holder, M. Aramli

ORDINANCES

10. Amending Chapter 5.98 entitled, “Sidewalk Cafés, to add new Section, entitled, “Street Cafés” (Second Reading)

11. Boards and Commissions 2022 Annual Reports – Canvassing Authority

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

12. Updates from the City Manager

13. Action Item #6136/23 – RE: Award of Contract – Broadband Network Consulting Services (w/accompanying resolution)

14. Action Item #6137/23 – RE: Award of Contract – Newport Police Department Fence Replacement Rhode Island Master Price Agreement (RIMPA) #498: Fencing Repair & Installation (w/accompanying resolution)

15. Action Item #6138/23 – RE: Award of Bid # 23-032 – Road Improvement Program 2023 (w/accompanying resolution)

16. Action Item #6139/23 – RE: Ordinance Change: Chapter 10.20.210. – Meter Charges – Parking Season (w/accompanying ordinance)

17. Action Item #6140/23 – RE: Ordinance Change: Chapter 10.28.080.A.B.C.– Easton’s Beach Parking Lot – Parking Season (w/accompanying ordinance)

18. Action Item #6141/23 – RE: Show Cause Hearing – Knot Norms Newport LLC, d/b/ Knot Norms Catering – Violation of the General Laws of Rhode Island and Codified Ordinances of the City of Newport – Failure to Meet the Conditions of the City Council in Granting of Victualing License

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F Daily Liquor License, Rhode Island Brewers Guild, d/b/a Newport Beer Festival, Fort Adams State Park; April 29, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

2. Class F Daily Liquor License, Common Fence Music Co., d/b/a Newport Live Presents Lisa O’Neill on Tour from Ireland, Colony House, Washington Sq.; April 29, 2023 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

3. Class F Daily Liquor License, Fort Adams Trust, d/b/a Newport 10 Miler, Fort Adams State Park; June 4, 2023 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

LICENSES AND PERMITS

4. 2022-2023 Class D Liquor License Renewal, Oak Street Partnership Inc., d/b/a Kerry Hill Club, 15 Oak St., first floor (Hearing)- Continued from March 8, 2023

5. 2023 Class A Liquor Store Sunday Selling License, Renewals:

d/b/a Owner Address________

Bellevue Wine & Spirits Bellevue Wine & Spirits LLC 181 Bellevue Ave.

Bridge Liquors KRG Enterprises, Inc. 23 Connell Highway

Downtown Liquors Shiva Corporation 202 Thames St.

Fifth Ward Liquor Fifth Ward Liquor, Inc. 695 Thames St.

Harry’s Liquor Store Harry S. Karanikolas, Inc. 199 Connell Highway

Island Wine & Spirits Newport Prescription Center, 287 & 291 Broadway & Inc. Portion of 289 Broadway

Point Wine & Spirits New Newport Liquor LLC 3 Thames St.

Rex Liquor Ratana Hoan 146 Broadway

Thames Wine & Spirits Shiv Wine Corp 433 Thames St. Unit 2

Vicker’s Liquors Vickers’ Liquors LLC 274 Bellevue Ave.

Laura C. Swistak, CMC City Clerk