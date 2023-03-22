The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority customer service walk-in center will be open for special evening hours on Thursday, March 23rd, from 4 pm-7 pm.

“We had a great response to our evening hours last week,” said Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of RITBA in a statement. “Customers appreciated the convenience of being able to stop by after work and get assistance from our team.”

The walk-in center is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 am-1 pm for E-ZPass, Bill by Mail, and other tolling transactions. Call-in hours are Monday through Friday, 9 am-5 pm (877-743-9727).

The Thursday evening hours on March 23rd will be in addition to the regular Monday, Wednesday, and Friday hours.