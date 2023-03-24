This weekend is the perfect opportunity for those in the market for a new home in Newport County, as there will be multiple open houses happening across the area. From single-family homes to condominiums, there is something for everyone.

On March 24th, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, a single-family home located at 821 Forest Park Avenue in Middletown will be open for viewing. With 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, this home is priced at $175,000. Also on March 24th, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium located at 31 Coddington Wharf #7 in Newport will be open for viewing. This luxurious condominium is priced at $1,599,000.

On March 25th, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, a single-family home located at 3 RUTH Street in Middletown will be open for viewing. This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is priced at $514,900. Another single-family home, located at 41 Watuppa Avenue in Tiverton, will be open from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is priced at $379,900. A spacious single-family home located at 9 Hicks Lane in Portsmouth, with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, will also be open on March 25th from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. This home is priced at $750,000.

A 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-family home located at 174 Center Avenue in Middletown will be open from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. This luxurious home, with 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, is priced at $1,595,000. A 2-4 units multi-family building located at 17 Byrnes Street in Newport, with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, will be open from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This building is priced at $775,000. Another single-family home located at 180 Center Avenue in Middletown, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, will be open from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. This home is priced at $849,000.

On March 26th, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM, a single-family home located at 15 Carnegie Abbey Lane in Portsmouth, with 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, will be open for viewing. This luxurious home is priced at $1,795,000. A 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single-family home located at 15 Atlantic Avenue in Portsmouth will be open from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and is priced at $549,000. A single-family home located at 103 Viking Drive in Portsmouth, with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, will be open from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and is priced at $489,900.

