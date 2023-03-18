The following are the most-read What’sUpNewp stories of the week, March 12 – 18, 2023.
Middletown Police identify man found dead at home on West Main Road
According to the authorities, officers were dispatched to the home around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday for a welfare check after family and friends expressed concern that they had not seen or heard from the man for days.
Best private high schools in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in Rhode Island using 2023 rankings from Niche
On The Market: 533 Bellevue Avenue, ‘Ivy Tower’: A glimpse into Newport’s Gilded Age
The estate features 9 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, each with its own unique character and charm.
Sig’s Place says goodbye, The Roasted Clove says hello
After operating for over twelve years in Middletown and almost ninety years on Aquidneck Island, Sig’s Place will close permanently on April 1, 2023. The good news, Middletown won’t have to wait long for a new restaurant to take its place.
Photos: 2023 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
The 67th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade was held on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Westerly school employee accused of inappropriate activity is no longer employed in the school system
Westerly school officials this morning informed parents that the high school employee accused last Friday of acting inappropriately with a high school student is no longer employed in the school system.
What Sold: 5 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 6- 10)
Here’s a look at the homes that changed hands in Newport County last week.
Aimee Mann has been added to the 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup
Aimee Mann is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and bassist known for her distinctive voice and introspective, often melancholy lyrics
Easter Weekend in Newport County: Egg Hunts, brunches, and more!
Newport County has a plethora of Easter activities to choose from, with something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for an egg hunt, a lavish brunch, or a weekend getaway, there’s something to suit every taste and budget.
Dates set for 52nd Annual Newport International Boat Show
The Newport International Boat Show has been growing in popularity year after year. The organizers expect the 2023 event to be even more successful than last year’s, which surpassed pre-pandemic expectations.