The following are the most-read What’sUpNewp stories of the week, March 12 – 18, 2023.

Sig’s Place says goodbye, The Roasted Clove says hello

After operating for over twelve years in Middletown and almost ninety years on Aquidneck Island, Sig’s Place will close permanently on April 1, 2023. The good news, Middletown won’t have to wait long for a new restaurant to take its place.

Dates set for 52nd Annual Newport International Boat Show

The Newport International Boat Show has been growing in popularity year after year. The organizers expect the 2023 event to be even more successful than last year’s, which surpassed pre-pandemic expectations.