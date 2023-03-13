Last week, several homes were sold in Newport County, Rhode Island. The properties varied in style, location, and price, but all found new owners in a bustling real estate market.

The first property sold was a condominium at 526 Thames Street #2 in Newport. The home was listed for $675,000 and sold for $630,000. The unit has three bedrooms, one bathroom, and 1,000 square feet of living space. The property was listed on MLS #1327372.

Another home sold last week was a single-family residence at 4 Barney Street in Newport. The home was listed for $1,350,000 and sold for $1,300,000. The property has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,168 square feet of living space. This home was listed on MLS #1327115.

The third property to sell was a single-family residence at 225 Leger Lane in Tiverton. The home was listed for $439,000 but sold for $448,000. The property has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,732 square feet of living space. The home was listed on MLS #1328591.

The fourth home to sell was a condominium located at 50 School Street #6 in Newport. The home was listed for $1,550,000 but sold for $1,450,000. The property has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 1,682 square feet of living space. This home was listed on MLS #1325607.

The final property to sell was a condominium located at 35 Chastellux Avenue #L in Newport. The home was listed for $849,000 but sold for $793,500. The property has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,350 square feet of living space. The home was listed on MLS #1325216.

Overall, the recent sales in Newport County, Rhode Island, suggest that the real estate market is still thriving. Despite some homes selling for less than their listing price, others sold for more, indicating that buyers are willing to pay a premium for the right property. It will be interesting to see how the market evolves in the coming months.

