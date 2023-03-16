School authorities and Westerly police are investigating an incident where a high school employee was accused of acting inappropriately with a 16 or 17-year-old student last Friday. No charges had yet been filed late yesterday.

School Superintendent Mark Garceau said the school employee is not a member of the Westerly Teachers Union and had not been back in school since the incident first came to light last week.

The incident has blown up on social media and with a local blogger. The name of the student and alleged perpetrator has been spread on social media, along with pictures of both and the alleged perpetrators’ family.

Garceau and Westerly High School Principal Michael Hobin pleaded in emails to parents to refrain from posting on social media. Despite those pleas, the conversation remained a prominent subject on social media, posted by students and adults.

Garceau told parents the school administration immediately contacted the local police and attorney general’s office. “Upon learning of this, the Westerly Police (WPD) and the Attorney General’s office were contacted and engaged,” Garceau wrote.

Garceau stressed that the matter involved issues of “student privacy, is a personnel issue, and is being actively investigated by local police and the Attorney General. Garceau asked the community to respect the student’s privacy and that this is a personnel issue.

“The administration and our teaching staff place the safety of our students above all else,” Garceau wrote. “And while, again, we are limited in what can be shared, please know that this matter is receiving the full attention of the district and law enforcement.

I would ask that all members of our community bear in mind that this issue involves a student, a child; one who is deserving of a degree of consideration, compassion, and privacy.

Hobin sent an email to parents later. “ I write to you out of concern. Of course, I am concerned about allegations of inappropriate actions of an adult. I have been working on this situation since it was brought to my attention on Friday, March 10, 2023. I am also concerned about rumors and misinformation shared via social media contributing to a potential false narrative. Our investigation is ongoing and will continue until we, along with the Westerly Police Department, explore every aspect.”

“I am concerned that many students and adults have taken to social media to share memes, posts, doctored photographs, and other insensitive messages. As Dr. Garceau shared, we ask that all members of our community bear in mind that this issue involves a student, a child; one who is deserving of a degree of consideration, compassion, and privacy.

Making inappropriate posts online may fall under the criminal offenses of cyber harassment under Rhode Island General Law. I ask that you delete hateful and hurtful posts and show kindness to others during this challenging time.”

Some of those posts by adults in particular went far afield. They took at aim at teachers, trust in schools, banning books, sex education.