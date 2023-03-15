Tucked away in Bellevue Avenue’s highly sought-after south end, Ivy Tower is a breathtaking classic Tudor-style estate that exudes elegance, refinement, and a rich history.

Built in 1887-1888 for Harriet Pond by the architect J.D. Johnston, Ivy Tower was later purchased by Mrs. Charles H. Baldwin in 1889. With its original architectural features and period-specific details, this 17-room gated estate offers an unparalleled experience of luxury living in one of New England’s most iconic destinations.

533 Bellevue Avenue, Newport. Photo Credit: George Gray Photography.

From John Tschirch‘s Walking History of Bellevue Ave.:

Harriet Pond was one of eight New Yorkers building houses in 1887 during Newport’s cottage construction boom. The picturesque Queen Anne Revival Style was the height of fashion for Newport houses in the 1880s until the arrival of the classically-inspired formally planned great mansions of the 1890s, such as neighboring Rosecliff (1902). Hatch Preparatory School purchased Ivy Tower in 1959. The school owned six Newport houses in the late 1950s at a time when these buildings were viewed as tax burdens. Today the house is again a private residence.

533 Bellevue Avenue, Newport. Photo Credit: George Gray Photography.

Ivy Tower boasts an impressive stone facade that instantly captivates you with its aura of magnificence, craftsmanship, and sophistication. As you step inside, the intricate woodwork, ornate moldings, and stained-glass windows transport you back to Newport’s Gilded Age, a time of opulence and extravagance. The main living areas, including the formal living room, formal dining room, library, and solarium overlooking the garden and pool, feature high ceilings, hardwood floors, and eight exquisitely crafted fireplaces that add to the grandeur and charm of the estate.

The expansive private grounds of Ivy Tower are adorned with mature trees, shrubs, and flowering plants, creating a breathtaking oasis of tranquility that offers a serene outdoor ambiance. The meticulously maintained yard space features a charming outdoor terrace with the perfect setting for entertaining guests. The stunning blue stone patios offer a place to bask in the sun and soak in the natural beauty of the surroundings. And for those who enjoy physical activity, a top-of-the-line tennis court awaits, offering an opportunity for invigorating exercise and friendly competition amidst the serene outdoor ambiance. A pristine pool beckons you to take a refreshing dip in its waters, making Ivy Tower the ultimate destination for relaxation and enjoyment.

533 Bellevue Avenue, Newport. Photo Credit: George Gray Photography.

Marlen Oliva of the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/MAX Professionals of Newport is the listing agent on this one-of-a-kind property. “It’s an honor to bring this incredible estate to market. Available for the first time in two decades, Ivy Tower’s timeless elegance and sophistication directly reflect its Gilded history, and its meticulous condition is a testament to the current owner’s stewardship of 533 Bellevue Avenue.”

A link to the property specific website can be found here: https://www.ftlistingleverage.com/ivy-tower

The estate features 9 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, each with its own unique character and charm. Many of the bedrooms offer stunning views of the surrounding gardens and Newport’s historic landmarks, including neighboring Rosecliff and Marble House. With its rich history and numerous amenities, Ivy Tower offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of history and enjoy the very best of luxury living in Newport.

533 Bellevue Avenue, Newport. Photo Credit: George Gray Photography.