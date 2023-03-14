The Newport Exhibition Group has announced that the 52nd Annual Newport International Boat Show will be held from September 14th to 17th, 2023. The four-day event, presented by BankNewport, will take place at the Newport Yachting Center and feature the latest marine technology and innovation.

The Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the United States and has been a highlight on the New England boating calendar for over 50 years. It boasts over 14 acres of waterfront space and it attracts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers, offering new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15- to 90 feet, as well as marine equipment, services, and accessories.

“Last year was our most successful Show yet, surpassing even pre-pandemic expectations and proving once again that the Newport International Boat Show is the preeminent destination for boaters in the region and around the world,” said Lisa Knowles, Show Director of Newport Exhibition Group in a press release. “We expect even more from this year and are going to once again put on an experience that demonstrates that there’s only one stop for all things innovative and exciting in the marine industry, the Newport International Boat Show.”

The Newport International Boat Show has been growing in popularity year after year. The organizers expect the 2023 event to be even more successful than last year’s, which surpassed pre-pandemic expectations.

Aside from the boats, products, and services on display, visitors can also enjoy a range of programs, including in-water instruction for both power and sail, educational seminars, the Newport for New Products awards, sponsored giveaways and more.

Tickets for the 52nd Annual Newport International Boat Show will go on sale June 1st. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, September 14th, 15th, and 16th, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 17th. For more information, visit www.newportboatshow.com.