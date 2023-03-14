A heavy police presence has descended upon a residence in the area of 900 West Main Road in Middletown, following the discovery of a body at the home. Authorities have cordoned off the entire property with police tape as they continue their active investigation.

Over half a dozen police cruisers and other detective vehicles have been spotted outside the residence. Detectives donned in hazmat suits have been observed entering and exiting the home, which is now covered with a tarp. An evidence marker has been placed next to a garage on the property.

#NOW: Active investigation happening at this home in Middletown.



Investigators in hazmat suits are going in and out of the front door to the home that is covered by a tarp. An evidence marker is next to a garage. Over a half dozen police cruisers and detective vehicles. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/pPbzqQE6I8 — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) March 14, 2023

Middletown police have confirmed with WJAR the discovery of the body but have not released details regarding its location within the premises. Yellow crime scene tape was seen blocking off the front lawn of the home on West Main Road on Tuesday afternoon, with multiple Middletown police cruisers on the scene.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities have not yet released any information about the identity of the deceased, nor the circumstances surrounding the individual’s death. The hazmat suits worn by investigators suggest that they may be dealing with hazardous materials or substances at the scene.

