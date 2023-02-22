Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport.
Thursday, February 23
Things To Do
- 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival
- Newport Burger Bender
- 9 am: Coffee with the Captain on the Oliver Hazard Perry
- 10:30 am: Family Fun Reptile Show during School Vacation in Newport RI
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Jazz for Kids at Greenvale Vineyards
- 6 pm: Winterfest – Kids Magical Dinner with Naton the Magician at The Reef
- 6:30 pm: Burgundy Wine Dinner at Stoneacre Brasserie
- 8 pm: Annual Best Hot Drink Contest at The Red Parrot
Entertainment
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Music at Greenvale from 1 pm to 4 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Oscar Shorts: Animated at 3 pm, Living at 5 pm, Oscar Shorts: Live Action at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Tree Commission at 4 pm, Middletown Prevention Coalition at 6 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Friday, February 24
Things To Do
- 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival
- Newport Burger Bender
- 6 pm: Book Signing: Cecelia Tichi – GILDED AGE COCKTAILS at Charter Books
- 6:30 pm: Bubblemania at Wyndham Newport Hotel
- 7 pm: Featured Musicians and Open Mic at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 7 pm: “Winter Celebration” Figure Skating Show at Newport Harbor Island Resort
- 7:30 pm: Newport Live Presents: Teddy Thompson – acoustic! at 73 Pelham Street
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8:30 pm: Comedy Show: Co-Headliners Marion Grodin & Paul D’Angelo at Hotel Viking
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Hotel Viking: Comedy Show: Co-Headliners Marion Grodin & Paul D’Angelo at 8:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb at 4 pm, Doctor Zhivago at 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Teledynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
- Newport Live: Newport Live Presents: Teddy Thompson – acoustic! at 7:30 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Christian Porter & Nyke Van Wyk from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Daniel Boucher and Mike Brown from 8 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
Saturday, February 25
Things To Do
- 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival
- Newport Burger Bender
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am: Winter Flowering Trees and Shrubs
- 11 am: Josh Funk Storytime and Book Signing at Charter Books
- 11 am: Ice Carving demonstration at Long Wharf
- 2 pm: Winter Speaker Series 2023: Katherine Quinn at Newport Art Museum
- 3 pm: Winter Festival Beach Polo on Second Beach
- 6:30 pm: Winter Wine Dinner at Newport Vineyards
- 7 pm: Music and Poetry Open-Mic at Channing Coffeehouse at Channing Memorial Church
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8:30 pm: Tribute to Tom Petty at Wyndham Newport Hotel
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 8:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb at 1:30 pm, Jules Verne’s Mysterious Island at 4 pm, Carole King: Home Again-Live in Central Park at 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Christian Porter & Nyke Van Wyk from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: We Own Land Lucky #13 Anniversary Show with Bob Kendall’s Nerve Pill!! at 9 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Collin and Sarah Van Pelt from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos featuring Daniel Boucher and Dave Laros from 8 pm to 10 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Dave Alves at 7 pm
- Wyndham Newport Hotel: Tribute to Tom Petty at 8:30 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, February 26
Things To Do
- 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival
- Newport Burger Bender
- 10 am to 2 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10 am: Talking with Each Other at Channing Memorial Church
- 2 pm: Middletown Historical Society Lecture at Middletown Public Library
- 3 pm: Winter Festival Beach Polo on Second Beach
- 5 pm: Choral Evensong for the first Sunday of Lent at Trinity Church
- 5:30 pm: Interweave Potluck at Channing Memorial Church
- 7 pm: Black History Month Doc Film “Bonnie Blue: James Cotton’s Life in the Blues” at Casino Theatre
- 7 pm: The Moody Blues’ John Lodge Performs Days of Future Passed at The JPT
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Moody Blues’ John Lodge Performs Days of Future Passed at 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: An Afternoon of Music with Michelle Wilson, Tom Ferraro, Marty Ballou, Paul Bouley & Stan Kozlowski from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm
- The Reef: Alexus Lee Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
