Thursday, February 23

Savor the Flavor: Newport Burger Bender Contest returns for its sixth year from Feb. 17 – 26

Dozens of restaurants across Newport and Bristol counties will offer almost 60 specialty burgers during the Sixth Annual Newport Burger Bender Contest that begins Friday.

Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th year with an Eagles Tribute, Chili Cook-Off, Beach Polo, and more

The festival schedule, which includes more than 150 events, features a live concert by the Eagles tribute band “The Eagles Experience”, a chili cook-off, and a magic and illusion show by Illusionist David Garrity.

Bit Players

Friday, February 24

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Ticket Giveaway: We interview Teddy Thompson, playing Newport Live show Friday, Feb. 24

Singer-songwriter performing at La Farge Arts Center

Singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson is coming to Newport’s La Farge Arts Center (at the Newport Congregational Church) on Friday, February 24. Thanks to sponsor Newport Live, we’ve got a pair of tickets to the concert to give away. To enter, just e-mail Ken Abrams at mrabrams11@gmail.com by Wednesday, February 22 at 5PM with “Thompson Tickets” in…

Newport Police Chief Gary Silva will retire on Feb. 24

The City is expected to announce a process to select a new Chief next week.

After 40 years of service to the community, including the last 12 years as Newport’s top cop, Police Chief Gary T. Silva is set to retire on Feb. 24th, according to a press release from the City of Newport. Silva was first sworn in as a Police Officer in June of 1983, rising through the…

Newport Polo partners with MLK Center for the return of Beach Polo at Second Beach

Newport Polo is excited to partner with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center for the return of Beach Polo in the Newport Winter Festival at 3PM on February 25 – 26, weather permitting, as a highlight of the 35th annual winter extravaganza that attracts visitors from throughout the region to the City by the Sea.

Newport Polo is partnering with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center for the return of Beach Polo at the Newport Winter Festival on February 25th and 26th, weather permitting. This annual two-day polo exhibition will take place at Sachuest Beach (2nd Beach) and is expected to draw over 1,000 spectators. As part of…

Aquidneck Growers Market

Saturday, February 25

  • Bar & Board: Mel at 8:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb at 1:30 pm, Jules Verne’s Mysterious Island at 4 pm, Carole King: Home Again-Live in Central Park at 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Christian Porter & Nyke Van Wyk from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Pour Judgement: We Own Land Lucky #13 Anniversary Show with Bob Kendall’s Nerve Pill!! at 9 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Collin and Sarah Van Pelt from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos featuring Daniel Boucher and Dave Laros from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Dave Alves at 7 pm
  • Wyndham Newport Hotel: Tribute to Tom Petty at 8:30 pm

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Chart-topping blues/rock band GA-20 to play The Met Saturday Feb. 25

Band’s latest album “Crackdown” reached top of Blues album charts last Fall

Ready for some high-energy rock and blues? Then don’t miss GA-20, the Providence/Boston-based trio playing this weekend at The Met in Pawtucket. We interviewed co-founder Matt Stubbs last summer and since then, the band’s popularity has continued to explode. They’ve graced the cover of two national magazines, Vintage Guitar and Guitar Player, while getting frequent…

Sunday, February 26

No. 18 UConn uses big second half to down No. 20 Providence

Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 18 UConn beat No. 20 Providence 87-69 on Wednesday night to split the regular-season series between the New England rivals.

By PAT EATON-ROBB AP Sports Writer STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 18 UConn beat No. 20 Providence 87-69 on Wednesday night to split the regular-season series between the New England rivals. Adama Sanogo and Alex Karaban each added 16 points for the Huskies (21-7, 10-7 Big East), who won…

Castle Hill Inn unveils new Supper Club and Prix Fixe Lunch Menu

Castle Hill Inn announces a new prix fixe lunch offering, upcoming supper club series and additional culinary team promotions.

Castle Hill Inn has announced exciting new offerings for both locals and travelers alike. The Relais & Chateaux property has introduced new dining programs and promotions to elevate its renowned food and beverage programs. This year’s new offerings include a prix fixe lunch menu at The Lawn and a limited-time Agassiz Supper Club Series of…

Vermont considers ending clergy abuse reporting exemption

The Vermont Legislature is considering a proposal that would end an exemption to the state’s child abuse and neglect reporting laws for members of the clergy.

By WILSON RING Associated Press MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Legislature is considering a proposal that would end an exemption to the state’s child abuse and neglect reporting laws for members of the clergy. On Wednesday, the Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee held the first of what could be several meetings on the subject before…

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The following is the National Weather Service Surf Zone Forecast for Newport, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport; Weather Forecast Marine Forecast

Rep. Azzinaro and Sen. Gu introduce ‘autism’ driving designation

Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro and Sen. Victoria Gu have introduced legislation that would create a special driving license designation for individuals with autism.

STATE HOUSE – Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro and Sen. Victoria Gu have introduced legislation that would create a special driving license designation for individuals with autism.“Just because an individual is on the autism spectrum does not make them incapable of navigating daily life, including being able to drive a vehicle. The situation that tends to…

Mainer who swung pole at Capitol police charged

A Maine man who swung a pole at law enforcement officers defending the U.S. Capitol is facing federal charges.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who swung a pole at law enforcement officers defending the U.S. Capitol is facing federal charges. Christopher Maurer, 45, made an initial court appearance Wednesday after being charged with seven counts including civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon. He was…

Pitcher Song out of the Navy, will report to Phillies camp

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander was picked from the Boston Red Sox system in the draft for unprotected minor league players. Philadelphia put him on the military list while he continued active duty.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies say Noah Song’s transfer from active duty to the Navy reserves frees up the pitching prospect to report to camp with the team on Thursday. Song, a 25-year-old aviator from California, was taken by the Phillies in the winter meeting draft in December with hopes he would play…

Chairmen DiPalma and Solomon introduce legislation reforming Access to Public Records Act

Sen. Louis P. DiPalma, Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Rep. Joseph J. Solomon, Jr., Chairman of the House Corporations Committee, have introduced legislation (2023-S 0420, 2023-H 5454) that would reform the Access to Public Records Act (APRA).

STATE HOUSE – Sen. Louis P. DiPalma, Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Rep. Joseph J. Solomon, Jr., Chairman of the House Corporations Committee, have introduced legislation (2023-S 0420, 2023-H 5454) that would reform the Access to Public Records Act (APRA).“Our state’s APRA laws are a meaningful and powerful tool for transparency and accountability, and…

Newport School Superintendent’s Weekly Update: Feb. 22

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared the following weekly update with Newport Schools parents, families, and staff on Wednesday, February 22.

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared the following weekly update with Newport Schools parents, families, and staff on Wednesday, February 22.

