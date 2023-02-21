Singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson is coming to Newport’s La Farge Arts Center (at the Newport Congregational Church) on Friday, February 24. Thanks to sponsor Newport Live, we’ve got a pair of tickets to the concert to give away. To enter, just e-mail Ken Abrams at mrabrams11@gmail.com by Wednesday, February 22 at 5PM with “Thompson Tickets” in the subject line. To purchase tickets to the show, click here.
Thompson is returning to Newport for the first time in over two decades. He played the Newport Folk Festival, “the year that Dylan was on,” he noted in a recent phone interview. (Bob Dylan returned to the Festival in 2002 for the first time since his legendary 1965 appearance.)
Like many recording artists, Thompson dealt with the challenges the pandemic forced on the music industry. “My last record was called Heartbreaker Please, it was a pandemic baby,” he explained. “It was supposed to come out right at the beginning of the pandemic, but like so many other artists, we held it and held it, before we finally put it out. Then the record came out and I couldn’t tour. Of course, that’s what was happening all over.” Also during the pandemic, Thompson partnered with Jenni Muldaur on a four-song EP, a tribute to the duets of Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton. “We’re going to release it as a whole record next year,” he added.
Hard to label, Thompson’s music spans musical genres from folk to country, pop to rock. The Heartbreaker album is a good example, a folk-country-rock release with a steady beat. “I really don’t think of music in genres very much,” explained Thompson. “It’s always an outside opinion that tells me what a record sounds like, with the exception of something like classic country duets, cover songs, obviously that’s country music.”
“In my own work I tend to do it however I feel without thinking too much about what genre it is specifically,” said Thompson. “I do lean country quite a bit because that’s what I grew up with, that’s what I love. As a kid, I was enamored with 50s American country music, the Everly Brothers for example. Talk about genres, the Everly Brothers are not really country music; at the time, they were straight-ahead pop music, but those labels and people’s views change a bit. I was into Hank Williams and George Jones – all that stuff. I’m focused mainly on whether it’s a good song.”
He comes from a family of notable musicians, although he explained some falsehoods around his upbringing.
“It’s a common misconception which is understandable,” said the son of musicians Richard and Linda Thompson, “but I didn’t really grow up around a lot of musicians. My parents split up when I was six, their musical careers were just the first few years of my life. So I don’t remember much, with the exception of a couple of festivals where I remember being backstage in a station wagon in a sleeping bag. I was raised by my mum, who did a little bit of music, but not much. My upbringing was pretty normal and not just focused on music.”
“But my parents did have fantastic musical tastes,” Thompson continued. “It was the music that I listened to, that I had the good fortune of being exposed to. The Everly Brothers because my dad played them in the car for us. He was looking for something that he could stand to listen to that the kids liked. I really have them to thank for showing me a lot of different of music, to my mother for being a well-rounded interesting woman with great tastes. She took me to the opera and theater.”
Post-pandemic, he’s glad things are getting back to something close to normal.
“I think there’s a renewed appreciation on both sides, not just the music-goers, but for the performers too … speaking for myself but also people I know, it can be a slog sometimes being a touring, working musician … when it was gone I certainly felt I renewed appreciation and love of doing it. A bit of zest has been returned to the whole thing. The only downside, there was a huge backlog of everybody and their mother, brother everyone who’s ever picked up an instrument going on tour at the same time. I think we’re just about through that now.”
Following September’s news that longstanding Save The Bay executive director, Jonathan Stone, will be retiring from his post this coming June, the organization’s Board of Directors has officially launched the search for his replacement. “Save The Bay is at an exciting point in its history,” said Save The Bay board president Gib Conover in a statement. “We…
Spectacle Live today announced that the talented Tom Rush will be returning to the Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center (The JPT) for “An Evening with Tom Rush ” on Thursday, May 11 at 8 pm. Rush will be accompanied by Matt Nakoa. Tickets are on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.comor by calling 1-800-657-8774. Now…
Newport Folk Festival today announced that The Backseat Lovers will return to Newport for its 2023 festival, performing on Saturday, July 29. The Backseat Lovers is an indie rock band from Salt Lake City, Utah. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Joshua Harmon, drummer Juice Welch, bassist and backing vocalist Jonas Swanson, and…
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2. The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30. General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1,…
The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust releases an application for a new artist residency on the island in September 2023.
A new 5-night artist residency on Rose Island is now open for application. The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust–a 501c3 nonprofit organization that works to preserve the historical and environmental integrity of Rose Island and maintain and operate the lighthouse for public access–is offering the opportunity for Rhode Island-based artists to stay on…
Katherine Karanikolas, three weeks shy of her 95th birthday, of Portsmouth passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2023. She was the daughter of the late John and Aglaia (Chagaruly) Lampos. Katherine was born and raised in New Bedford where she graduated from New Bedford Vocational and was the class Vice President and Editor of the…
Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline said Tuesday he will step down this summer to lead his home state’s largest funder of nonprofits. The Democrat, who is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on the Judiciary, was named president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, effective June. 1. “Serving…
Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline has announced that he will be stepping down from his role in the United States House of Representatives effective June 1, 2023, to take on a new position as the President and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. Cicilline, a member of the House Democratic Leadership and a senior member…
“Bear is an energetic and friendly guy who likes everyone he meets. Trips to the dog park and long walks on the beach or in the woods, followed by naps in a big comfy bed, are all this guy needs to keep him perfectly happy.”
Meet your new best friend, Bear – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the week! Bear, who is available for adoption through the Potter League for Animals, is a 7-year-old male mixed breed. Here’s what the Potter League has to say about Bear; “Bear is an energetic and friendly guy who likes everyone he meets. Trips…