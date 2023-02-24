The local music scene is hopping this weekend with great live music around Rhode Island. With an emphasis on the roots, we invite you to check out a few top picks below.
Friday: Local arts organization Newport Live presents singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson at the La Farge Arts Center at the Newport Congregational Church. Thompson’s work spans various genres – he is the child of folk-rock legends Richard and Linda Thompson. Read our interview with Thompson here. Music starts around 8PM. Click here for details.
Friday: Alexus Lee is a rising star on the local scene, bringing a modern blend of R&B and Pop rivaling the best singers anywhere. She brings her band to the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly Friday night at 8PM. Click here for details.
Saturday: Sunny War is a rising star in roots/Americana circles. Her songs draw on a range of ideas and styles “blending ecstatic gospel, dusty country blues, thoughtful folk, rip-roaring rock and roll, and avant-garde studio experiments.” See her on the way up at Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River Saturday night. Click here for details.
Sunday:The Moody Blues were one of the great rock bands of the 1960s and 70s, bridging rock and classical into prog-rock, a genre that is still popular today. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member and Moody Blues co-founder John Lodge and his band play the Jane Pickens Theater and Events Center Sunday evening. The show is just about sold out – click here for details.
Friday and Saturday: Don’t miss a weekend of tribute bands from opposite ends of the musical spectrum at the Courthouse Center for the Arts in West Kingston. On Friday, check out Tom Dimenna who interprets the music of Gordon Lightfoot. Saturday, rock out to Blizzard of Ozz, an Ozzy Osbourne tribute. Click here for details.
Newport Winter Festival and Newport Burger Bender continue this week and weekend, making it a very busy weekend in and around Newport. Here’s our look at all that’s happening, new, and to do out there, enjoy! Thursday, February 23 Things To Do Entertainment City & Government Friday, February 24 Things To Do Entertainment City &…
STATE HOUSE – Rep. Lauren H. Carson and Rep. Terri Cortvriend will host an upcoming Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus virtual conversation on plastic waste in Rhode Island. The discussion will venture into pyrolysis, plastic reduction and the possibility of a bottle bill for the state. The forum will take place on Zoom Sunday, March 5,…
Rhode Island Energy’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information. The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service. Visit Outage Map
BATH, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Navy appears to have learned from its costly lessons after cramming too much new technology onto warships and speeding them into production as it embarks on building new destroyers that are the backbone of the fleet. Military officials say they’re slowing down the design and purchase of its next-generation…
The Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee will host a School Building Committee meeting on Monday, February 27 at 5:30 pm in the cafeteria at Pell Elementary School. The meeting is open to the public. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;
The glitz and glamour of the Oscars is not enough to mask the controversies surrounding the coveted awards ceremony. Conceptualized in 1927 by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the first Academy Awards ceremony was held in 1929 to honor exceptional work in film. Since then, an Oscar has become one of the…
Team Holcim – PRB (SUI) led the Cape Town In-Port Race presented by V&A Waterfront from start to finish in Cape Town. With the South African sun blazing down on the race course and the southerly breeze blowing 15-18 knots, conditions could not have been better for some fast and tactical competition. A three-lap configuration…
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man who admitted to having more than 665,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Dylan Rodas, 27, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, pleaded guilty in September to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Thursday.…
In a recent interview with Newport Police Chief Gary Silva, he reflected on his 40-year career as a Newport police officer and his 12-year tenure as Chief. As part of our “4Qs with” series, Chief Silva answered questions about his proudest moments, advice for future police officers, and his retirement plans. When asked about his…