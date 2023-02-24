The local music scene is hopping this weekend with great live music around Rhode Island. With an emphasis on the roots, we invite you to check out a few top picks below.

Friday: Local arts organization Newport Live presents singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson at the La Farge Arts Center at the Newport Congregational Church. Thompson’s work spans various genres – he is the child of folk-rock legends Richard and Linda Thompson. Read our interview with Thompson here. Music starts around 8PM. Click here for details.

Friday: Alexus Lee is a rising star on the local scene, bringing a modern blend of R&B and Pop rivaling the best singers anywhere. She brings her band to the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly Friday night at 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Sunny War is a rising star in roots/Americana circles. Her songs draw on a range of ideas and styles “blending ecstatic gospel, dusty country blues, thoughtful folk, rip-roaring rock and roll, and avant-garde studio experiments.” See her on the way up at Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River Saturday night. Click here for details.

Saturday: Providence/Boston-based GA-20 are one of the nation’s top touring bands, blues-influenced with a modern sound akin to the Black Keys. They play The Met in Pawtucket in a homecoming show Saturday night. To learn more about the band, check out our interview with Matt Stubbs here. Kendra Morris opens at 8PM. Click here for details.

Sunday: The Moody Blues were one of the great rock bands of the 1960s and 70s, bridging rock and classical into prog-rock, a genre that is still popular today. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member and Moody Blues co-founder John Lodge and his band play the Jane Pickens Theater and Events Center Sunday evening. The show is just about sold out – click here for details.

Friday and Saturday: Don’t miss a weekend of tribute bands from opposite ends of the musical spectrum at the Courthouse Center for the Arts in West Kingston. On Friday, check out Tom Dimenna who interprets the music of Gordon Lightfoot. Saturday, rock out to Blizzard of Ozz, an Ozzy Osbourne tribute. Click here for details.

