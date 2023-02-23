Lots going on around the region this weekend .. let’s get right to it!

Friday: One of the highlights of the Newport Winter Festival is the Fire at the Fort, a family-friendly, Cajun-themed indoor-outdoor event at Fort Adams with live music this year from Keith Munslow & The Ubiquitones. S’mores and more will be provided by Island Time Catering. The fun begins at 5PM. Click here for details.

All Weekend: Come From Away, the Tony Award-winning musical based on the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them after 9/11 is playing at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Performances Friday night with two shows each day on Saturday and Sunday. Click here for details.

Saturday and Sunday: Winter Festival Beach Polo returns to Second Beach in Middletown Saturday and Sunday at 3PM. Families will love watching the ponies and players put on a polo match on the sand. Food trucks including Amano Pizza, Binge BBQ, Blount, and Yagi Noodles will be there beginning at 2:30PM. Admission is free and spectators are asked to bring donations of non-perishable dry-goods, toiletries, or household items for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Click here for details.

Saturday: Dress up a notch for the Black and White Ball United for the Arts at Ocean House in Westerly. The event, with headlining band The Knickerbocker All-Stars featuring vocalist Darcel Wilson, is a fundraiser for local arts organizations the United Theater the Westerly Chorus, and Salt Marsh Opera. Click here for details.

Saturday: Want to attempt to connect with your deceased loved ones to find guidance, clarity, or insight you may be seeking for past, present, or future issues? Experience Brunch and Beyond at the Hometown Tavern in Warren with a group reading from psychic-medium Debbie Squizzero beginning at 11:30AM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Here’s a fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon while helping those in need. Check out Crafts and Cocktails: No Sew Scarves and Hats at White Dog Distilling in Pawtucket. They’ll supply all that’s needed. Reservations required. Click here for details.