Newport Polo is partnering with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center for the return of Beach Polo at the Newport Winter Festival on February 25th and 26th, weather permitting. This annual two-day polo exhibition will take place at Sachuest Beach (2nd Beach) and is expected to draw over 1,000 spectators.

As part of the partnership, Newport Polo aims to support the MLK Center’s hunger services, which anticipate a 25% increase in the number of meals to be distributed this year. Spectators are encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable dry goods, toiletries, or household items for the center. Collection points will be set up at the Beach Pavilion.

“We have always maintained a focus on benefiting the community and are grateful for the support of our audience in embracing the MLK Center’s year-round hunger services,” said Dan Keating, captain and president of Newport Polo.

The eco-friendly Beach Polo exhibition is a low-impact event played on the sandy playing area of the beach. Teams from Newport and out-of-state will compete on thoroughbred polo horses conditioned for sandy footing.

Attendees are reminded to follow all beach rules, including no alcohol and staying out of the protected dunes. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome. Free parking is available at Sachuest Beach. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to meet the players and horses and enjoy the ocean views.

Stay tuned for announcements of the destination for Après Beach Polo celebrations with the players after the match. For weather updates, call (401) 846-0200 x2.