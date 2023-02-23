Experience The Blues: James Cotton documentary, live performance by James Montgomery Blues Band coming to the Casino Theater
Presented for Black History Month by the RI Slave History Medallions, an award-winning documentary film, “Bonnie Blue: James Cotton’s Life in the Blues” will be screened Sunday, February 26 at 7pm, with a live performance by the James Montgomery Blues Band, at the Casino Theater
On Sunday, February 26th, the Casino Theater in Newport will host a screening of the award-winning documentary film “Bonnie Blue: James Cotton’s Life in the Blues,” as part of Black History Month celebrations. Directed by Bestor Cram, the film examines the life and legacy of James Cotton, a legendary harmonica player and singer who overcame immense obstacles to become an international blues icon.
The film delves into Cotton’s early life, growing up as an orphan in the segregated Deep South, where he worked on Bonnie Blue plantation. Despite the challenges he faced, Cotton found solace in music and became a virtuoso harmonica player, eventually bringing the Delta Blues tradition to the forefront of the global music scene.
Rare archival footage and performances are woven throughout the documentary, providing a deep understanding of the blues tradition and Cotton’s contributions to it. The film has been screened in major cities around the world and has won several national awards, including the Library of Congress Ken Burns Prize for Film in 2021 and the International Black Film Festival at Nashville’s National Museum of African American Music.
Following the film, there will be a special half-hour live performance by the James Montgomery Blues Band, which includes a star-studded lineup of blues and rock-and-roll musicians. The band will be joined by Christine Ohlman, known as The Beehive Queen from Saturday Night Live, drummer Marty Richards formerly of Roomful of Blues, Duke Robillard and J. Geils, bassist David Hull of Joe Perry and Aerosmith, and guitarist George McCann from Ackroyd/Belushi’s Blues Brothers Band. Additionally, singer/guitarist Kara McKee, daughter of Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee and a former contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” will make a special guest appearance.
Doors open at 6 PM, with appetizers and a cash bar available for attendees. Tickets for the event can be purchased for $40 on Eventbrite or at the door. This promises to be an unforgettable evening of music and film, celebrating the life and legacy of a true American musical icon.
From February 12 to February 18, 2023, Region 8 (Jamestown, Bristol, Warren, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, and Barrington) was over its pre-established opioid overdose threshold, according to RIDOH.
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals (BHDDH) issue this ROAAR Alert due to increased non-fatal opioid overdose activity in Region 8. From February 12 to February 18, 2023, Region 8 (Jamestown, Bristol, Warren, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, and Barrington) was over its pre-established opioid overdose…
Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 18 UConn beat No. 20 Providence 87-69 on Wednesday night to split the regular-season series between the New England rivals.
By PAT EATON-ROBB AP Sports Writer STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 18 UConn beat No. 20 Providence 87-69 on Wednesday night to split the regular-season series between the New England rivals. Adama Sanogo and Alex Karaban each added 16 points for the Huskies (21-7, 10-7 Big East), who won…
Castle Hill Inn announces a new prix fixe lunch offering, upcoming supper club series and additional culinary team promotions.
Castle Hill Inn has announced exciting new offerings for both locals and travelers alike. The Relais & Chateaux property has introduced new dining programs and promotions to elevate its renowned food and beverage programs. This year’s new offerings include a prix fixe lunch menu at The Lawn and a limited-time Agassiz Supper Club Series of…
The Vermont Legislature is considering a proposal that would end an exemption to the state’s child abuse and neglect reporting laws for members of the clergy.
By WILSON RING Associated Press MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Legislature is considering a proposal that would end an exemption to the state’s child abuse and neglect reporting laws for members of the clergy. On Wednesday, the Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee held the first of what could be several meetings on the subject before…
On tap for this weekend – Newport Winter Festival, Newport Burger Bender, Newport Polo on 2nd Beach, Teddy Thompson, and more!
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport. Thursday, February 23 Things To Do Entertainment City & Government Friday, February 24 Things To Do Entertainment City & Government Saturday, February 25 Things To Do Entertainment City & Government Sunday, February 26 Things To Do Entertainment City & Government Event…
Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro and Sen. Victoria Gu have introduced legislation that would create a special driving license designation for individuals with autism.
STATE HOUSE – Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro and Sen. Victoria Gu have introduced legislation that would create a special driving license designation for individuals with autism.“Just because an individual is on the autism spectrum does not make them incapable of navigating daily life, including being able to drive a vehicle. The situation that tends to…
A Maine man who swung a pole at law enforcement officers defending the U.S. Capitol is facing federal charges.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who swung a pole at law enforcement officers defending the U.S. Capitol is facing federal charges. Christopher Maurer, 45, made an initial court appearance Wednesday after being charged with seven counts including civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon. He was…
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander was picked from the Boston Red Sox system in the draft for unprotected minor league players. Philadelphia put him on the military list while he continued active duty.
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies say Noah Song’s transfer from active duty to the Navy reserves frees up the pitching prospect to report to camp with the team on Thursday. Song, a 25-year-old aviator from California, was taken by the Phillies in the winter meeting draft in December with hopes he would play…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.