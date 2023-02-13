Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in and around Newport.
Monday, February 13
Author Christopher de Vinck to present free, public talk at Salve Regina on Feb. 13
Dr. Christopher de Vinck, a winner of two Christopher Awards celebrating authors examining the highest values of the human spirit, will present a free, public talk entitled “Things that Matter Most: Home, Friendship and Love,” when he visits Salve Regina University on Monday, February 13. The Christopher Awards are given to authors who examine the…
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm: Community Mondays at The Huddle
- 5 pm to 7 pm: $1 Oysters in the Lobby Bar at Hotel Viking
Entertainment
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 11 am
- Little Compton: Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
- Newport: Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 2:30 pm, Portsmouth School Committee – Equity Subcommittee at 3:30 pm, Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 5 pm, Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm, Portsmouth, Town of at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
Tuesday, February 14
Spoil Your Significant Other: Valentine’s Day happenings in Newport County
Newport is ready to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember for all lovebirds! Whether you’re looking for a romantic evening out, or an exciting adventure with your significant other, Newport County has something to offer everyone. Enjoy a romantic candlelight dinner at The Reef, where you’ll take unforgettable flavors, and an atmosphere of pure…
What’s Up Interview: RI’s The Benji’s to release new album ‘Kitty Pills’ on February 14
A band that’s been percolating on the local scene over the past several years is especially excited to be releasing their new EP later this month. The Benji’s, who first played together in LA in 2014 and were Motif Magazine’s “Favorite Breakthrough Rock Act” in 2019, will release Kitty Pills, on February 14. I learned…
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm: Bring a Loved One for Free at Newport Car Museum
- 5 pm to 7 pm: $1 Oysters in the Lobby Bar at Hotel Viking
- 5 pm to 9 pm: Valentine’s Day Private Picnic at The Huddle
- 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Adult Drop In Ballroom Class
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Everything Everywhere All At Once at 4:30 pm, Sleepless In Seattle at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Timeless Duo at 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 10 am, Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm, Jamestown Conservation Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
- Newport: Newport School Committee at 6:30 pm
Wednesday, February 15
DEM set to hold Public Workshop on proposed Freshwater Fishing and Hunting Regs on Feb. 15
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will hold a public workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 5:30 PM regarding the proposed 2024-25 freshwater fishing season and the 2023-24 and 2024-25 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits. The workshop’s purpose is to inform the public about regulatory proposals currently under…
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Jay Sweet and Dan Swain, Newport Festivals Foundation
More than 70,000. That’s how many students have been served by the Newport Festivals Foundation through a variety of initiatives taking place all over America, including instrument donations, performances at schools, and support for music education programs with partnering organizations. The Newport Festivals Foundation has also given out more than 500 grants to artists and donated…
Things To Do
- 10:30 am to 12:30 pm: February Homeschool Family Guided Tour at Newport Art Museum
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 3:30 pm to 4:15 pm: Wednesday Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6 pm: African Mariners at Oliver Hazard Perry
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Arts Around the Fire at Cabana
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Aftersun at 4:30 pm, Everything Everywhere All At Once at 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 12 am
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Affordable Housing at 5 pm, Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at. 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
- Newport: Newport Trust & Investment Commission at 8 am, Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm
- RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
- Tiverton: Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am, Tiverton Building Code Board of Appeals at 7 pm, at 7 pmTiverton Building Code Board of Appeals
Thursday, February 16
Test your knowledge of Portsmouth History at Gulf Stream Bar & Grille on Feb. 16
The Portsmouth Historical Society today announced plans for its Fifth Annual Portsmouth History Trivia Night, which will take place on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille. Trivia participation is free to members of the Portsmouth Historical Society, with a recommended donation of $5.00 per…
Things To Do
- 12 pm: Museum Reads – “Romare Bearden in the Homeland of His Imagination: An Artist’s Reckoning with the South” at Newport Art Museum
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm to 7:30 pm: The Cocktail Club: Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Taproot Trivia Night at Newport Vineyards
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Aftersun at 4:30 pm, Everything Everywhere All At Once at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Taproot Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques from 9 pm to 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 3:30 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm, Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Friday, February 17
Newport Burger Bender returns Feb. 17. – 26
Bring your enthusiasm and inner food critic – the 6th Annual Newport Burger Bender Contest returns this month. Dozens of chefs across Newport and Bristol counties will prepare delicious burgers, such as “The Bacon Jammie Smash Burger”, “Surf and Turf Burger”, and the “Crunchy Fried Tofu Burger”, for this year’s fierce competition, which is scheduled to land…
Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th year with an Eagles Tribute, Chili Cook-Off, Beach Polo, and more
The 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival is set to take place from February 17th to 26th, 2023, and organizers are excited to welcome visitors to the city for a wide range of fun and entertaining events. The festival schedule, which includes more than 150 events, features a live concert by the Eagles tribute band “The…
Things To Do
- 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival
- Newport Burger Bender
- 7:30 pm: Newport Classical presents Gabriela Martinez at Emmanuel Church
- 7:30 pm: 2023 My Bloody Valentine Edition Drag Dinner with The Trailer Park Girls at Rejects Beer co.
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Oscar Short Films: Animated at 3 pm, Oscar Shot Films: Live Action at 5 pm, Living at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Take It To The Bridgefrom 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Nate & The Lost Arts from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Neil Haven & Sean Rainey from 8 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Newport: Newport City Council at 10 am
- Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee at 8:30 am
Newport Winter Festival
- 9 am-5 pm: Newport Helicopter Tours
- Bird’s Eye View Helicopters, 211 Airport Access Road.
- $15 off any tour w/bracelet. A variety of tours to choose from! Visit newporthelicoptertours.com 401.843.8687
- 10 am & 11:15 am: Save the Bay Seal Tours
- Departing from Bowen’s Ferry Landing, 30 Market Square, Newport, R.I.
- Join Save The Bay aboard one of our education vessels as we motor through historic Newport Harbor and take in 360º views of seals resting on Citing Rock off of Rose Island and the Newport Bridge. Bracelet wearers Use Code “winterfest” for discount www.savebay.org/seals
- Regular Cost: $22 (Adult) / $17 (Child), Cost for Bracelet Wearers: $20 (Adult) / $15 (Child)
- 10 am, 12 pm, & 2 pm: Beautiful Beach Trail Rides
- Newport Equestrian Academy, 287 Third Beach Rd.
- We offer beautiful 2hr beach trail rides, A Scenic ride with a castle and breathtaking Coastal views. It looks just like you’re in Ireland! Pricing: $150/ $125 with a bracelet, $25 discount for a 2-hour ride per person. By reservation only 401-837-4188
- 10 am-4 pm: Exploration Center and Aquarium
- Easton’s Beach Rotunda, 175 Memorial Blvd., Newport, R.I.
- Discover the world beneath the waves of Narragansett Bay! Our interactive marine science center is home to more than 40 local species, as well as three touch tanks and dozens of exhibits to get you up close and personal with little skates, dogfish sharks, urchins, crabs and lobsters, seahorses, turtles, and so much more. Regular Cost: $9, Cost for Bracelet Wearers: $8
- 10:30-3:30: Seashell Framed Art
- Cutie Curls Boutique, 49 Long Wharf Mall, Newport
- Seashell framed art class: come create a one of a kind piece with us. You Design on glass then I cast with a fiberglass glaze.
- $45/ 15% off w/ Bracelet (401) 837-0777
- 11 am- 5 pm: Make your own Perfume!
- Newport Aromatherapy, 182 Thames Street
- Make your own Perfume! Learn to create aromatherapy perfume blends with healer and chemist, Cynthia LaBonte. $15 or $10 w/ bracelet. 401.846.1101. All ages activity! Great for Boys and Girls!
- 11 am-5 pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
- Newport Sea Foam Trading Co 415 Thames Street.
- This activity is great for all ages. Get Crafty! Create a winter treat like no other! Take it home to enjoy it right away! $12/$10 w/bracelet. 401.743.7685.
- 12 noon – 2 pm: St. Mary’s Church Open
- St. Mary’s Church, Corner Spring Street & Memorial Blvd. West
- Beautiful and historic Saint Mary’s Church invites Winter Festival guests to stop in and visit.
- The 1852 Gothic Revival style building is home to R.I.’s oldest Catholic parish and boasts beautiful Austrian-made stained glass windows.
- The church is on the National Register of Historic Places and is the site of the 1953 wedding of the future president, John F. Kennedy, and Jaqueline Lee Bouvier. Free. For more information: www.stmarynewportri.org or StMaryNewport@gmail.com
- 1 pm-4 pm: Hot Chocolate Bar
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk, 117 Memorial Blvd
- Spend an afternoon in front of the roaring fire pit or take a winter stroll along the Cliff Walk with a decadent cup of hot chocolate in hand. Artisanal hot chocolate is crafted with either milk or dark chocolate and has the option to upgrade to an adult version.
- FREE Cookie w/ Bracelet
- 3 pm-11 pm: Polar Pineapples
- Newport Harbor Island Resort, One Goat Island (Formerly Gurney’s)
- Polar Pineapples is back for its 8th year in a row! Enjoy specialty drinks around the ice bar at Newport Harbor Island Resort with
- the best views in Newport. Hours: 3-11pm. 401.851.3325. Free Hot Chocolate with Bracelet
- 4 pm: Colonial Newport Lantern Tour
- Museum of Newport History at the Brick Market at 127 Thames Street
- Enjoy a lantern-lit walk through Newport’s historic streets. Learn about Newport’s early history including stories of rebellion, revolution and religious liberty. Tour costs $20 per person, $15 Newport Historical Society members, active duty and retired military with ID; $10 for children ages 5-12; with the Winter Festival bracelet: $17 for adults and $7 for children ages 5-12. Tour departs from the Museum of Newport History at the Brick Market at 127 Thames Street; to purchase tickets visit NewportHistoryTours.org. For more details call 401-841-8770.
- 4 pm-9 pm: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium
- Newport Marriott’s Intrepid Room by the Lobby , 25 America’s Cup Ave, Newport.
- Receive to make the most of your life in 2023! Maribeth McNair (The Happy Medium) will provide tarot readings by appointment
- or walk-in. These popular sessions are $35 for 15 minutes or discounted fee of $33 with bracelet. Visit www.tarotcare.com to
- schedule your appointment to secure a spot. 401-323-0530
- 5 pm-8 pm: Winterfest Beer Hall
- Newport Vineyards, 909 E Main Rd, Middletown
- Free Admission
- https://www.newportvineyards.com/event/harvest-beer-hall/
- 6 pm: Seminar at the Audrain Automobile Museum
- Audrain Auto Museum, 222 Bellevue Ave, Newport
- Registering America’s Early Automobiles: Rhode Island’s First Motorists and U.S. License Plates, 1900-1939. Speaker: Rich Dragon
- Seminar Tickets $50, Buy tickets through the Audrain Auto Museum website, 2 free guest passes when attending with a winter fest bracelet (value of $18 each and they don’t expire). Purchase Here **Must wear the bracelet to the seminar**
- 6:30 pm: Truffle Dinner
- Stoneacre Brasserie – 128 Washington Sq. Newport
- Dinner includes canapes and a four course meal. VIEW MENU
- $175/ $150 w/ bracelet. Book on Resy or call 401-619-7810 for bracelet discount
- 7:30 pm: Newport Classical Concert
- Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn St
- Newport Classical presents Rachmaninoff and Beethoven with pianist Gabriela Martinez
- Full price Tickets $58 and $45. 15% off Discount w/ Bracelet
- info@newportclassical.org
- 8 pm: Live improv with the Bit Players
- Firehouse Theater, Just off Broadway, 4 Equality Park Place, Newport.
- RI’s most award-winning improv comedy troupe If you like “Whose Line is it Anyway” You’ll love this show And it’s BYOB All seats $18. $3 off with WinterFest Bracelet. Reservations guarantee seats. Usually sells out!!! BUY TICKETS AT www.bitplayers.net
- Use COUPON code WINTFEST23 to get discount for any shows during Winter Fest
- 8:30 pm: The Eagles Experience
- Wyndham Newport Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown
- The Eagles Experience aims to be the most authentic tribute show to the Eagles available today! With a one-to-one lineup that reflects the Eagles during their heyday in the late 70s, the members of the band are each dedicated to presenting their part as accurately as possible, and will provide you with an ultimate “Eagles Experience.” Watch them nail classic songs like “Best of My Love” and “Take It Easy.” You’ll also hear smash hits like “Hotel California,” “The Long Run,” “Heartache Tonight” and many more during this live concert. $17 in Advance/ With Bracelet $22 at the Door without Bracelet. $45 VIP Tickets in Advance or $50 At the Door (VIP tickets include a drink ticket and reserved upfront table seating) Plenty of Free Parking -BUY TICKETS-
- 9 pm-1 am: Live Music at the Pelham
- One Pelham East, 270 Thames Street.
- Cost of cover charge to public varies $5-/$10 per night. FREE cover charge w/bracelet 401.847.9460. *Bands subject to change,
- check on day of.
Saturday, February 18
Things To Do
- 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival
- Newport Burger Bender
- 8 am to 9 am: Shorebird Stroll with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10:30 am to 12:30 pm: February Wake + Create at Newport Art Museum
- 11 am: Explore the Newport Colony House Tour
- 11:30 am to 5 pm: 27th Annual WINEterfest at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm to 3 pm: Make N Sip: Repurpose and ReFill at The Huddle
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Winter Speaker Series 2023: Gary Casabona at Newport Art Museum
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Oscar Shot Films: Live Action at 2 pm, Living at 4:30 pm, Oscar Short Films: Animated at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Localz Tiverton: John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: The Complaints from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos featuring Neil Haven & Brenner Campos from 8 pm to 10 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are currently scheduled.
Newport Winter Festival
- 11 am: Colony House Site Tour
- Museum of Newport History at the Brick Market at 127 Thames Street
- Built in 1739, this historic site was a center for Rhode Island’s colonial government. Explore its significant history, including the surrounding square, and view a Gilbert Stuart portrait of George Washington. This is an interior tour that involves climbing flights of stairs. Tour costs $20 per person, $15 Newport Historical Society members, active duty and retired military with ID; $10 for children ages 5-12; with the Winter Festival bracelet: $17 for adults and $7 for children ages 5-12. Tour departs from the Museum of Newport History at the Brick Market at 127 Thames Street; to purchase tickets visit NewportHistoryTours.org. For more details call 401-841-8770.
- 11 am, 1 pm & 3 pm: Guided Tours of Historic Fort Adams
- Fort Adams State Park, 90 Fort Adams Drive, Newport, RI
- Visit Historic Fort Adams, America’s most complex coastal fortification. Guided tours take you to the top of the Forts ramparts for a spectacular view of Newport Harbor, then deep beneath the walls into the underground listening tunnels. Adults: $20, $5 off with bracelet.
- Tours and Tour Routes are weather dependent. Visit www.fortadams.org for more information or call 401-841-0707
- 11 am-3:30 pm: The 26th Annual Chili Cook-Off
- Newport Harbor Island Resort, One Goat Island, (Formerly Gurney’s)
- Winter heats up as area restaurants and caterers compete to see who has the best chili in town! Bring your appetite, sharpen your taste buds, and join in the fun as you choose your favorite chili! Enjoy Sam Adams specials. To enter your chili call 401.847.7666.
- Tickets $15/ $12 w/ bracelet. Children 5-10 $6/ $4 w/ bracelet. Children under 4 Free
- 11 am- 5 pm: Make your own Perfume!
- Newport Aromatherapy, 182 Thames Street
- Make your own Perfume! Learn to create aromatherapy perfume blends with healer and chemist, Cynthia LaBonte. $15 or $10 w/ bracelet. 401.846.1101. All ages activity! Great for Boys and Girls!
- 11 am-5 pm: Make Your Own Soap at Newport Sea Foam
- Newport Sea Foam Trading Co 415 Thames Street.
- This activity is great for all ages. Get Crafty! Create a winter treat like no other! Take it home to enjoy it right away! $12/$10 w/bracelet. 401.743.7685.
- 11:30 am-5 pm: Newport Vineyards 25th Annual WINEterfest Weekend
- Newport Vineyards, 909 E Main Rd, Middletown.
- Sip, savor and toast to the new year with our annual WINEter Festival! Two days full of grape stomping, wine and beer tasting, and eating tasty festive treats! Enjoy live music while sipping on our local wines or fresh Taproot beer, and noshing on food created by scratch from our culinary team. Feeling competitive? You could be called to compete in our Grape Stomp Competition! More Info, Visit www.NewportVineyards.com$33 General Admission / / $31 with bracelet (email info@newportvineyards.com with proof of ticket purchase for discount code)Ticket includes admission to specific session, souvenir vineyard logo glass & tasting – your choice of 5 tastes from our wine AND beer bars! Kids 15 and under are free (no ticket required). For 16+ and non-tasting tickets, please email info@newportvineyards.com.
- 1 pm-4 pm: Hot Chocolate Bar
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk, 117 Memorial Blvd
- Spend an afternoon in front of the roaring fire pit or take a winter stroll along the Cliff Walk with a decadent cup of hot chocolate in hand. Artisanal hot chocolate is crafted with either milk or dark chocolate and has the option to upgrade to an adult version. FREE Cookie w/ Bracelet
- 3 pm-11 pm: Polar Pineapples
- Newport Harbor Island Resort, One Goat Island (Formerly Gurney’s)
- Polar Pineapples is back for its 8th year in a row! Enjoy specialty drinks around the ice bar at Newport Harbor Island Resort with the best views in Newport. Hours: 3-11pm. 401.851.3325. Free Hot Chocolate w/ Bracelet
- 4 pm: 4 Craft Beer and Grilled Pizza Pairing
- Gas Lamp Grille, 206 Thames Street.
- 4 courses, each includes an 8 oz. Craft Beer and a slice of our Chef’s Specialty Grilled Pizza.
- Reservations are required and space is limited. 401.845.9300
- $25/ $2 off w/bracelet MENU HERE
- 6:30 pm: David Garrity’s “IllusionQuest”
- Newport Marriott, 25 America’s Cup
- David Garrity’s “IllusionQuest” is an exciting, family-oriented, main-stage, magic and illusion spectacular! Illusionist David Garrity and his magic team appear out of thin air, pass through solid objects, perform lightning fast transpositions and may even make someone from the audience float in the air! Fun for the whole family! $10 in advance/ with a bracelet/ $13 at the door BUY TICKETS
- Seating first come first serve, arrive in advance for better seating
- 8 pm: Live improv with the Bit Players
- Firehouse Theater, Just off Broadway, 4 Equality Park Place, Newport.
- RI’s most award-winning improv comedy troupe If you like “Whose Line is it Anyway” You’ll love this show And it’s BYOB All seats $18. $3 off with WinterFest Bracelet. Reservations guarantee seats. Usually sells out!!! BUY TICKETS AT www.bitplayers.net
- Use COUPON code WINTFEST23 to get discount for any shows during Winter Fest
- 8:30 pm: Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band – Changes in Latitudes
- Newport Harbor Island Resort, One Goat Island, (Formerly Gurney’s)
- Newport Winter Festival presents Changes in Latitudes, the country’s premier tribute show to the Mayor of Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffett. This nationally acclaimed band travels the country with beach balls and leis flying, dancing conga lines, and “Trop Rock” fun for all. You can expect to hear such classics as “Margaritaville”, “Come Monday”, “Cheeseburger in Paradise”, “Volcano”, and of course “Changes In Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes”, as well as other crowd pleasing favorites, like “Brown Eyed Girl”, “Southern Cross”, and “Another Saturday Night”, and the Alan Jackson/Jimmy Buffett smash hit “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere”. Changes in Latitudes has thrilled audiences with their amazingly authentic reproduction of the Jimmy Buffett concert experience!
- Tickets: $25 At the door or $20 with your Winter Fest Bracelet. Buffett VIP $55 or $50 with your bracelet/at the door (based on availability) (VIP tickets include a drink ticket and upfront seating at a table.) -BUY TICKETS-
- 9 pm-1 am: Live Music at the Pelham
- One Pelham East, 270 Thames Street.
- Cost of cover charge to public varies $5-/$10 per night. FREE cover charge w/bracelet 401.847.9460. *Bands subject to change, check on day of.
Sunday, February 19
Things To Do
- 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival
- Newport Burger Bender
- 10 am to 2 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10 am to 2 pm: Open House at Touro Synagogue & Loeb Visitors Center
- 11:30 am to 5 pm: 27th Annual WINEterfest at Newport Vineyards
- 7 pm to 9 pm: One World at Newport Marriott
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Oscar Short Films: Documentary at 1 pm, Living at 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The 40 Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Alexus Lee Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Newport Winter Festival
- 10 am-2 pm: Touro Synagogue Open House
- 85 Touro St, Newport
- Start your visit at the Loeb Visitors Center and explore multimedia exhibits about Newport’s colonial Jewish community and the origins of
- religious freedom in the United States. Then step inside Touro Synagogue, one of the most architecturally distinguished buildings of 18th century America. And finally, end your visit with cookies and cider on the patio.
- $5 per person or free with a Winter Festival Bracelet. For more information, email tours@tourosynaogogue.org.
- 11 am: Creative Survival Walking Tour
- Museum of Newport History at the Brick Market at 127 Thames Street
- During African American History month, discover the history of Newport’s people of color, enslaved and free. This tour looks at the places where the enslaved lived and labored, along with locations where free blacks built their enterprises and supported a new local industry. Weather conditions permitting, the tour concludes in the country’s oldest intact African-American graveyard, “God’s Little Acre.” Tour costs $20 per person, $15 Newport Historical Society members, active duty and retired military with ID; $10 for children ages 5-12; with the Winter Festival bracelet: $17 for adults and $7 for children ages 5-12. Tour departs from the Museum of Newport History at the Brick Market at 127 Thames Street; to purchase tickets visit NewportHistoryTours.org. For more details call 401-841-8770.
- 12pm: Toe Jam Puppet Band
- Newport Marriott
- Toe Jam Puppet Band offers a special brand of hands-on children’s entertainment that grown-ups can actually enjoy. The performances are very active, encouraging kids and parents to sing and dance along with the band as they entertain with a unique combination of original songs, masterful shadow puppetry, storytelling and just plain old good fun. Tickets will be sold at the door: $7/ $5 with bracelet
- 11:30 am-5 pm: Newport Vineyards 25th Annual WINEterfest Weekend
- Newport Vineyards, 909 E Main Rd, Middletown.
- Sip, savor and toast to the new year with our annual WINEter Festival! Two days full of grape stomping, wine and beer tasting, and eating tasty festive treats! Enjoy live music while sipping on our local wines or fresh Taproot beer, and noshing on food created by scratch from our culinary team. Feeling competitive? You could be called to compete in our Grape Stomp Competition! More Info, Visit www.NewportVineyards.com
- $33 General Admission / / $31 with bracelet (email info@newportvineyards.com with proof of ticket purchase for discount code)
- Ticket includes admission to specific session, souvenir vineyard logo glass & tasting – your choice of 5 tastes from our wine AND beer bars!
- Kids 15 and under are free (no ticket required). For 16+ and non-tasting tickets, please email info@newportvineyards.com.
- 2 pm: Rainforest Reptile Show
- Newport Marriott
- In this show, the animals are the stars! Kids will learn all about these fascinating animals, their natural behaviors and their habitats. Animals include alligators, snakes, turtles, and lizards! Tickets will be sold at the door: $7/ $5 with bracelet
- 2 pm-4 pm Pop Up Afternoon Tea
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn, 398 Thames St
- Join us for a “Pop Up” afternoon tea
- $25 a person 25% off w/ bracelet Please Call 401-848-8000 to reserve a time
- 7 pm: Rhode Island Wind Ensemble Concert
- Newport Marriott Hotel Atrium, 25 America’s Cup Ave
- Join the Ocean State’s premiere community wind band, the Rhode Island Wind Ensemble, for “One World,” a family-friendly concert of music from around the globe. Light classical standards, patriotic marches from across the Atlantic, and Broaday favorites will entertain, inspire, and enlighten. Proceeds benefit the Seamen’s Church Institute of Newport, a social service organization founded in 1919.
- Admission is free; suggested donation $10. More Information Here
- 9pm: Tropical Drink Contest
- The Gas Lamp Grille, 206 Thames Street.
- Come and compete for the best tropical drink or just enjoy free sampling of each drink. Contestants will need to supply glassware and liquor. To compete contact 401.845.9300. No cover, Must be 21+ to attend.