It’s certainly been a mild winter so far, and with warmer-than-normal temperatures forecast for school vacation week, there’s no excuse not to spend a few days enjoying the 35th annual Newport Winter Festival. Bring the kids to some cool events happening all week beginning with a few ideas below.
Sunday, Feb 19: Sing and dance along to the tunes of the Toe Jam Puppet Band who play a unique combination of original songs, perform masterful shadow puppetry, storytelling, and just plain old fun for kids and parents. The show is being held at the Newport Marriot beginning at Noon.
Monday, Feb 20: What’s better than a Mad Science show? Nothing! The 2PM show at the Newport Harbor Island Resort (Formerly Gurney’s) offers kids and adults the chance to participate in exciting science experiments. Watch things bubble, explode, shatter, and take on a life of their own.
Tuesday, Feb 21: Bring the little ones to the Teddy Bear Musical Celebration and Story Time. Storyteller Christopher ‘Kavi’ Carbone invites you to bring your favorite teddy bear and listen to captivating stories and songs about the wonders of winter. Tea for adults and milk and cookies for kids will be provided at the Newport Harbor Hotel beginning at 11AM.
Wednesday, Feb. 22: Party like a princess at OceanCliff Castle! Dress up in your favorite princess attire for the Princess Party, a royal afternoon filled with stories, songs, dancing, and crown-making. Princes also welcome! The fun begins at 1PM. Buy your tickets in advance here.
Friday, February 24:Bubblemania is a fun-for-all-ages event, “loaded with visual comedy, quick wit, big band swing music, and the untamed, often unbelievable qualities of spherical liquids.” See for yourself at 1PM with free parking available at the Wyndham Newport Hotel in Middletown.
Saturday and Sunday Feb. 25-26:Winter Festival Beach Polo is a signature festival event presented by the Newport International Polo Series. It’s free and open to all. The fun happens at Second Beach in Middletown beginning at 3PM.
Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route and the Battle of Rhode Island Association fund Dr. Robert Selig’s translation of Comte de Rochambeau’s Orderly Book
The National Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route Association (W3R-US) and the Battle of Rhode Island Association (BoRIA) have funded historian Dr. Robert A. Selig to translate sections of the Comte de Rochambeau’s Orderly Book, which contains the French army’s daily orders during its stay in Newport, RI, from July 1780 to June 1781. Selig’s research will focus…
Rep. Marvin L. Abney, Chairman of the House Finance Committee, has been named to the National Council of State Legislatures (NCSL) Foundation Board of Directors.
Rep. Marvin L. Abney, Chairman of the House Finance Committee, has been named to the National Council of State Legislatures (NCSL) Foundation Board of Directors. Chairman Abney (D-Dist. 73, Newport, Middletown) has been an active member of NCSL throughout his tenure as a state legislator. He joins House Speaker Pro Tempore Brian Kennedy (D-Dist. 38,…
Linus Ullmark moved to the Boston area in the summer of 2021 with his wife, their two young children and their dogs after signing with the Bruins. Settling in with his new team didn’t happen right away.
By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer Linus Ullmark moved to the Boston area in the summer of 2021 with his wife, their two young children and their dogs after signing with the Bruins. Settling in with his new team didn’t happen right away. Fresh off signing a $20 million, four-year contract, Ullmark shared the net with rookie Jeremy…
The Council may also discuss at the conclusion of the interview how they may
vote on applicants seeking an appointment to the above boards or
commissions at a regularly scheduled Council meeting at which a vote to
appoint an applicant is considered.
Newport City Council is set to interview four applicants for various boards and commissions on February 15, 2023, at the City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room. The applicants are vying for a spot in the Historic District Commission, Board of Tax Appeals, and Zoning Board of Review. The interviewees include Samuel Goldblatt, who is seeking…
Jacob Jasinski of The Chanler at Cliff Walk named a “Chef of the Year” in the “Hotel” Category at the RI Hospitality Association’s 32nd Annual Stars of the Industry Awards Ceremony
The RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) recently named Newport resident Jacob Jasinski, executive chef at The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, as the 2022 recipient of the “Chef of the Year Award” in the “Hotel” Category at the 32nd Annual Stars of the Industry Awards Ceremony at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC). Jasinski’s culinary career began early in life. He was inspired by…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.