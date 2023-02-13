It’s certainly been a mild winter so far, and with warmer-than-normal temperatures forecast for school vacation week, there’s no excuse not to spend a few days enjoying the 35th annual Newport Winter Festival. Bring the kids to some cool events happening all week beginning with a few ideas below.

Note: The best way to experience Newport Winter Festival activities is to buy a festival bracelet here. The bracelet provides free or discounted admission to most events and discounts at local businesses. Click here for details.

Sunday, Feb 19: Sing and dance along to the tunes of the Toe Jam Puppet Band who play a unique combination of original songs, perform masterful shadow puppetry, storytelling, and just plain old fun for kids and parents. The show is being held at the Newport Marriot beginning at Noon.

Monday, Feb 20: What’s better than a Mad Science show? Nothing! The 2PM show at the Newport Harbor Island Resort (Formerly Gurney’s) offers kids and adults the chance to participate in exciting science experiments. Watch things bubble, explode, shatter, and take on a life of their own.

Tuesday, Feb 21: Bring the little ones to the Teddy Bear Musical Celebration and Story Time. Storyteller Christopher ‘Kavi’ Carbone invites you to bring your favorite teddy bear and listen to captivating stories and songs about the wonders of winter. Tea for adults and milk and cookies for kids will be provided at the Newport Harbor Hotel beginning at 11AM.

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Party like a princess at OceanCliff Castle! Dress up in your favorite princess attire for the Princess Party, a royal afternoon filled with stories, songs, dancing, and crown-making. Princes also welcome! The fun begins at 1PM. Buy your tickets in advance here.

Friday, February 24: Bubblemania is a fun-for-all-ages event, “loaded with visual comedy, quick wit, big band swing music, and the untamed, often unbelievable qualities of spherical liquids.” See for yourself at 1PM with free parking available at the Wyndham Newport Hotel in Middletown.

Saturday and Sunday Feb. 25-26: Winter Festival Beach Polo is a signature festival event presented by the Newport International Polo Series. It’s free and open to all. The fun happens at Second Beach in Middletown beginning at 3PM.