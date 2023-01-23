The Portsmouth Historical Society today announced plans for its Fifth Annual Portsmouth History Trivia Night, which will take place on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille.

Trivia participation is free to members of the Portsmouth Historical Society, with a recommended donation of $5.00 per person for non-members, to be collected on the night of the event.

Organizers of the event say that The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille is an ideal venue for the event. The building, which was originally a Quonset Hut built in 1942 as part of the US Navy’s PT-Boat Training Center (attended by JFK) at Melville, was converted into a restaurant over 30 years ago and began operation as The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille in 2016.

The event will be emceed by Joe Cassady, a Portsmouth High School History teacher, known for his quick wit and energetic style. Teams should consist of 2 to 6 players, and there will be prizes for the winning team.

Registration is encouraged but not required. Please email PHSinfo@PortsmouthHistorical.org with your team name, number of team members, and a contact number. All trivia questions will focus on Portsmouth’s rich history, including landmarks, individuals, events, and more. The questions were created by Portsmouth Town Historian, Jim Garman, who will be on hand to judge the event.

Study materials can be found on the society’s website, www.portsmouthhistorical.org, or by visiting the Portsmouth Free Public Library. The Historical Society invites everyone to come out on Feb 16th and enjoy the fun! You will definitely learn more than a few interesting things about Portsmouth history-unless you already know them-the challenge is on!