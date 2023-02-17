Another busy winter weekend on the local music scene… check out our weekly column “Six Picks Music” for the deets.

Friday: Canadian rockers The Guess Who were at the top of the charts in the late 1960s behind such FM radio staples as “American Woman,” “No Time” and “These Eyes.” A few tickets remain for their show Friday at the Balley’s Twin River Events Center in Lincoln. Click here for details.

Friday and Saturday: A pair of great tribute bands are in town for the Newport Winter Festival this weekend. Friday, check out The Eagles Experience at The Wyndham Newport Hotel, and Saturday, don’t miss the Jimmy Buffett tribute Changes in Latitude at the Harbor Island Resort (formerly Gurneys). Both shows start at 8:30PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Even after recording over 30 albums, New Jersey legend Southside Johnny is still all about “Havin’ a Party.” He returns to the Greenwich Odeum Saturday along with his longtime band, the Ashbury Jukes Saturday. Only a few tickets remain. Click here for details.

Saturday: Indie singer-songwriter Marielle Kraft is in town for a show at Fete in Providence. The Rhode Island native has built a strong following since her debut single “Hoe Far You Feel” gained over a million streams in 2017. Beth Killian & Hope Deluca open at 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Legendary singer-songwriter Tom Rush, who in 1965 helped launch Joni Mitchell’s career by giving her an opening slot at his show, is still going strong at age 82. Rush continues his farewell tour with a stop in Fall River at the Narrows Center Saturday. Watch our 2021 interview with Tom here. And click here for tickets and more!

Saturday: Get pumped for a high-energy show of covers and originals with Greg Sherrod and his Northern Band at Nick-a-Nees in Providence. The band includes Zach Fenner on Guitar, Willie Moss on Bass, Steve Tavares on drums, Jeff Giacomelli on Sax, and Jenna Ramos on brass. Click here for details.