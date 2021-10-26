For 60 years Tom Rush, folk and blues icon, has had a profound impact on the American music scene, helping shape the folk revival of the ‘60s and the renaissance of the ‘80s and ‘90s. He joins What’s Up Newp on Wednesday, October 27 at noon for a live virtual video conversation.

He performs at Newport’s Jane Pickens Theater at 8 p.m., Nov. 4, as part of what he calls his “first annual farewell tour.”

[Read More – Tom Rush to perform at JPT Film & Event Center on November 4]

A Harvard graduate, he regularly performed at Club 47 (now Club Passim) in Cambridge, MA, bringing attention to such artists as Nanci Griffith and Shawn Colvin.

Credited by Rolling Stone Magazine with ushering in the era of the singer-songwriter, with artists like James Taylor, Emmylou Harris, Tom Petty, and Garth Brooks citing Tom as a major influence.

At 80, Tom continues to perform with the same passion that he brought to the business when he first started performing in 1961, while a student at Harvard.

At the Jane Pickens, he’ll be accompanied by Berklee graduate Matt Nakoa.

Watch the conversation live below as it happens, or anytime afterward.