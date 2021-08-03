Legendary singer-songwriter Tom Rush will perform in Newport on Thursday, November 4.

Rush will be joined by Matt Nako, an award-winning songwriter, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, on the stage of JPT Film & Event Center.

According to JPT’s website, Rush’s shows are filled with the rib-aching laughter of terrific story-telling, the sweet melancholy of ballads, and the passion of gritty blues Rush’s impact on the American music scene has been profound.

James Taylor told Rolling Stone, “Tom was not only one of my early heroes, but also one of my main influences.” Country music star Garth Brooks has credited Rush with being one of his top five musical influences. Rush has long championed emerging artists. His early recordings introduced the world to the work of Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, and James Taylor, and in more recent years his Club 47 concerts have brought artists such as Nanci Griffith and Shawn Colvin to wider audiences when they were just beginning to build their own reputations.

Tickets range from $49 – $99 and go on sale on Friday, August 6 at 10 am. For more information, updates, and to buy tickets, click here.

The JPT Film & Event Center, which has been closed since March 2020, has said recently on social media that they will reopen in September or sooner.

