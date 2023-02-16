Saturday: The Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield presents the classic whodunit with a twist – it’s all improvised! Actors weave webs of secrets, deception, and mystery trying to solve a different murder each week, with help from the audience in attendance. Click here for details.
All Weekend: The Providence Children’s Film Festival kicks off Saturday and runs through Sunday, February 26. The festival has screenings at several venues around the city featuring films from animated shorts to full-length features. Click here for details.
All Weekend: Don’t miss the new production from Providence playwright Teddy Lytle and the Wilbury Theatre Group at the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence. /A.Dick.Ted/, a solo punk rock epic poem described as “a mostly true entirely honest tale of recovery.” Click here for details.
Saturday: A good forecast means a great day to check out the winter residents at Norman Bird Sanctuary, from soaring red-tailed hawks to tiny hovering hummingbirds. Learn how to identify year-round residents and seasonal migrants on the monthly bird walk beginning at 8AM. Click here for details.
All Weekend: The Festival Ballet in Providence celebrates its 45th season, with a program traveling back to 1978. The Black Box series presents Up Close on Hope: 1978, a collection of works from the ballet company’s choreographers with themes associated with that year. Click here for details.
The Portsmouth Historical Society has arranged a public viewing of the original founding document, the 1638 Portsmouth Compact, with the RI State Archives to commemorate its signing.
The Portsmouth Historical Society has arranged a public viewing of the original founding document, the 1638 Portsmouth Compact, with the RI State Archives to commemorate its signing. The 385-year-old precious document, one of the oldest and most important documents in the State Archives, will be transported with a police escort to and from the Portsmouth…
A 26-year-old Connecticut man pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and kidnapping charges in connection with a series of crimes in 2020 that led to a six-day multistate manhunt.
MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 26-year-old Connecticut man pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and kidnapping charges in connection with a series of crimes in 2020 that led to a six-day multistate manhunt. Peter Manfredonia admitted to shooting a former high school classmate to death, kidnapping the man’s girlfriend and stealing a car, two days after…
As the warmer weather continues, Vermont authorities on Thursday extended their warning for people to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain and to be cautious on other lakes following the recent deaths of three ice fishermen who fell through the Lake Champlain ice in two separate incidents.
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — As the warmer weather continues, Vermont authorities on Thursday extended their warning for people to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain and to be cautious on other lakes following the recent deaths of three ice fishermen who fell through the Lake Champlain ice in two separate incidents. “No fish is…
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
The table below from OnTheSnow shows the snow cover in New England. For each ski resort, you will find the essential information from its snow report: snow depths, open slopes, and lifts, date of the last snowfall, today’s weather. All the information you need to choose the right ski resort for you in New England.…
No matter the outcome in the games ahead, coach Evgheniy Pysarenko knows his hockey team of young Ukrainian refugees has already won.
By JOHN WAWROW AP Hockey Writer QUEBEC CITY (AP) — No matter the outcome in the games ahead, coach Evgheniy Pysarenko knows his hockey team of young Ukrainian refugees has already won. “That’s what I told them,” Pysarenko said after the Ukrainian Selects’ 2-0 win over Team Romania at the International Peewee Tournament in Quebec…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.