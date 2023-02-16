President’s Day Weekend is upon us and the continued warmer-than-normal weather means it’s time to get out and enjoy! Here are a few of the best events happening around the region this weekend.

All Weekend: Newport Winter Festival has dozens of events for kids, adults, families, and more. There’s music including the Jimmy Buffet tribute band Changes in Latitude and The Eagles Experience, the 26th annual Chili Cook-Off, and events for the kids including a Mad Science show and more detailed here. Click here for complete festival details.

Saturday: The Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield presents the classic whodunit with a twist – it’s all improvised! Actors weave webs of secrets, deception, and mystery trying to solve a different murder each week, with help from the audience in attendance. Click here for details.

All Weekend: The Providence Children’s Film Festival kicks off Saturday and runs through Sunday, February 26. The festival has screenings at several venues around the city featuring films from animated shorts to full-length features. Click here for details.

All Weekend: Don’t miss the new production from Providence playwright Teddy Lytle and the Wilbury Theatre Group at the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence. /A.Dick.Ted/, a solo punk rock epic poem described as “a mostly true entirely honest tale of recovery.” Click here for details.

Saturday: A good forecast means a great day to check out the winter residents at Norman Bird Sanctuary, from soaring red-tailed hawks to tiny hovering hummingbirds. Learn how to identify year-round residents and seasonal migrants on the monthly bird walk beginning at 8AM. Click here for details.

All Weekend: The Festival Ballet in Providence celebrates its 45th season, with a program traveling back to 1978. The Black Box series presents Up Close on Hope: 1978, a collection of works from the ballet company’s choreographers with themes associated with that year. Click here for details.