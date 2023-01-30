Hotel Viking will host The Cocktail Club: Mixology Class on February 2 from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. Photo via Hotel Viking

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week!

Monday, January 30

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

  • Jamestown: Jamestown Tax Assessment Board of Review at 2 pm
  • Middletown: Middletown Senior Citizens Board of Directors at 2 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 7:15 pm
  • Newport: Newport School Committee at 5:15 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission at 10 am, Portsmouth School Committee – Finance Subcommittee at 2 pm
  • See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Tuesday, January 31

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, February 1

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

City & Government

Thursday, February 2

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Angelus Hall from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

City & Government

Friday, February 3

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Empire of Light at 4:30 pm, The Whale at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Dim Lights from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Live music at 9 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: Barrel of Laughs – Dinner & A Show! at 6:30 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: The Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Davina Yannetty & Dave Laros from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

  • No local public meets are scheduled.
Saturday, February 4

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Andre Arsenault from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Empire of Light at 4:30 pm, The Whale at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin’ Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Live music at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, The 719 from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos featuring Davina Yannetty & Mike Brown from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, February 5

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: CeeCee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Mike Weidenfeller (Jazz Brunch) from 1 pm to 4 pm

City & Government

