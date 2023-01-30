Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week!
Weather
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Monday, January 30
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 5 pm: Co-Work Mondays at The Huddle
- 5 pm to 7 pm: $1 Oysters in the Lobby Bar at Hotel Viking
Entertainment
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Tax Assessment Board of Review at 2 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Senior Citizens Board of Directors at 2 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 7:15 pm
- Newport: Newport School Committee at 5:15 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission at 10 am, Portsmouth School Committee – Finance Subcommittee at 2 pm
Tuesday, January 31
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Brad Read, Sail Newport and The Ocean Race Newport Stopover
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dave Rosenberg, Newport Winter Festival
What’s On The Agenda: Cliff Walk Commission to meet on Jan. 31
DEM extends renewal period for Commercial Fishing Licenses until Jan. 31
What’s Up Interview: Meet Chris Swan, playing Daddy Warbucks in PPAC’s ‘Annie’
Things To Do
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Cocktails with the Captain at Oliver Hazard Perry
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 11:30 am, Jamestown Town Council at 5 pm, Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm
- Newport: Newport Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Newport Tree Commission at 6 pm
Wednesday, February 1
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong
Lottery for dinghy and kayak rack spaces in Newport opens on Feb. 1
Newport Folk Festival returns July 28 – 30; tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 1
Things To Do
- 9 am to 10 am: Coffee with the Captain at Oliver Hazard Perry
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 3:30 pm: Wednesday Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 3:30 pm, Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6:45 pm
- Newport: Newport Beach Commission at 5 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Thursday, February 2
Things To Do
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 3 pm: Ribbon Cutting Celebration with Sonny Nation Dog Food Co. at Innovate Newport
- 4:30 pm: Owl Prowl at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6 pm to 7:30 pm: The Cocktail Club: Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Angelus Hall from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 3:15 pm
Friday, February 3
Greenwich Odeum to celebrate Ken Shane with screening of ‘The Last Waltz’ Feb. 3
Things To Do
- 6 pm: Comedy Fundraiser at Hotel Viking to Benefit “Give Kids the World” with Funny4Funds at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm to 10 pm: Come Dancing In Red at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6 pm: Give Kids the World at Hotel Viking
- 6:30 pm to 9 pm: Barrel of Laughs – Dinner & A Show! at Newport Vineyards
- 7 pm to 9 pm: Providence Monster Jam® Arena Championship Series Central Roars into the Amica Mutual Pavilion February 3rd – 5th
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Empire of Light at 4:30 pm, The Whale at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Dim Lights from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Live music at 9 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Barrel of Laughs – Dinner & A Show! at 6:30 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: The Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Davina Yannetty & Dave Laros from 8 pm to 10 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No local public meets are scheduled.
Saturday, February 4
Newport City Council will host a joint workshop with State Legislative Delegation on Feb. 4
Things To Do
- 8:30 am: Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9:30 am: Yoga & Meditation with Rev Shelley & Greg Sabatino @ Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 11 am to 1 pm: Sensory-Friendly Valentine’s Day Party! at Bierman Autism Centers
- 1 pm to 3 pm: Providence Monster Jam® Arena Championship Series Central Roars into the Amica Mutual Pavilion February 3rd – 5th
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Winter Speaker Series 2023: Rocky Ruggiero at Newport Art Museum
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7 pm to 9 pm: Providence Monster Jam® Arena Championship Series Central Roars into the Amica Mutual Pavilion February 3rd – 5th
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Andre Arsenault from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Empire of Light at 4:30 pm, The Whale at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin’ Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Live music at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, The 719 from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos featuring Davina Yannetty & Mike Brown from 8 pm to 10 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, February 5
RI Music Hall of Fame members RIZZZ playing The Met Sunday, Feb. 5
Things To Do
- 8:30 am: Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10:30 am: Four Chaplains Sunday
- 5 pm: Festival Choral Evensong of Gratitude in Epiphany at St. George’s School Chapel
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: CeeCee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Mike Weidenfeller (Jazz Brunch) from 1 pm to 4 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.