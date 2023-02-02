The Newport City Council workshop with members of the State legislative delegation scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 am has been canceled.

“Please be advised the workshop scheduled for this Saturday has been cancelled and will be rescheduled to a future date,” City Clerk Laura Swistak shared with the media on Thursday at 3:41 pm.

The workshop’s purpose was to focus on “City’s legislative priorities for 2023, according to the posted agenda.

Notice

CITY OF NEWPORT

NOTICE OF

CITY COUNCIL

WORKSHOP

WITH THE STATE

LEGISLATIVE DELEGATION

FEBRUARY 4, 2023

10:00 A.M.

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 43 BROADWAY

NEWPORT, RI

AGENDA

City’s legislative priorities for 2023

(Posted- 1/20/2023)