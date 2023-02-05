A session between Newport City Councilors and area legislators was postponed today because of the frigid temperatures, according to state Rep. Lauren Carson, D-Newport. She said the meeting had not yet been rescheduled.

The council and legislators meet annually to explore issues that the city hopes legislators will present on the city’s behalf.

In a WhatsUpNewp videocast earlier this week, Newport Mayor Xaykham “Xay” Khamsyvoravong was not specific about any of the council’s requests, wanting instead to wait until after the joint meeting.

But he did mention an issue that has been raised before by city Councilors and administrators, which is the potential or raising income from area attractions. In the past, city officials and councilors have suggested the city should be able to tack on a fee for each admission to support the city’s budget.

Several area legislators had weighed in on their particular priorities, in answer to a WUN survey. Many touched on broader issues, some of which would have a significant impact on the city, including the education funding formula, an area that many legislators statewide have said needs attention.

Area legislators also, in answer to a WUN question, were supporting increased alternative energy resources as a way of potentially averting another Newport gas crisis.

Carson also had said she was determined to provide continuing oversight and seek community participation in the Pell Bridge realignment work, continue to address climate change issues through the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus.

