The Ocean Race fleet is expected to arrive in Newport on or around May 10-12, 2023, following an approximately 17-day trek from Itajai, Brazil.

Before reaching the shores of the United States, the sailors will have completed 28,650 nautical miles, which is approximately 89% of the global race, which began on January 15, 2023.

The Ocean Race Newport Stopover is scheduled to take place from May 13 -21, 2023 at Fort Adams State Park in Newport.

Brad Read, Executive Director of Sail Newport, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation on Tuesday, January 31 at 9:30 am to share the latest details on The Ocean Race Newport Stopover.

Tune on in to hear about what’s new for this edition of the Newport Stopover, who you and/or your business can get involved, and catch up on all the latest exciting details about the only North American race stopover.

