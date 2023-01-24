The Newport Harbormaster’s Office has announced that they will be accepting applications for dinghy and kayak rack spaces at King Park and Willow Street dinghy racks starting February 1st and ending on February 28th. The spaces will be filled through a lottery system, with a drawing taking place on March 10th at 9 a.m. at the Newport Harbormaster’s Office.

The applications will be accepted online only at the City of Newport website (www.CityofNewport.com/RackLottery). In order to be eligible for the lottery, applicants must be 18 years of age or older and be a year-round resident of Newport.

When the rack spaces are filled, any remaining names will be placed on a waiting list in the order they were drawn from the lottery. Winners will be notified via email within one week of the drawing, and payment will be due no later than March 31st. If payment is not received, the stickers will be released to the next person on the waiting list until all available spaces are filled.

It’s important to note that the waiting list is only for applicants who submitted applications during the February 1st-28th lottery period, and stickers will be mailed to winners upon receipt of payment. Additionally, only one application per person, and one per dinghy or kayak is allowed. If you have any questions, contact the Harbormaster’s Office at (401) 845-5815.